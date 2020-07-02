All apartments in Laguna Niguel
5 Pointe San Pablo

5 Pointe San Pablo · No Longer Available
Location

5 Pointe San Pablo, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Laguna Heights

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Highly desirable 3 bedroom, 3 full bath townhome in Niguel Pointe with gorgeous amenities! This immaculate condo has been remodeled with tile flooring throughout the downstairs, white kitchen cabinets with quartz counters and marble backsplash, vaulted ceilings, large rooms and plenty of windows for lots of light, quartz counters in all of the bathrooms, large tiled shower in one with shower over tub in the others. There is a fully enclosed back patio to enjoy Orange Counties beautiful seasons. Private washer/dryer hook ups in 2 car attached garage with direct access and this is one of the few units that have the extended driveway for additional parking. Located on a peaceful cut-de-sac, this home is in a great location just steps away from the community pool, spa and tennis court. Close by local stores, shops, restaurants and not far from the beach!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5 Pointe San Pablo have any available units?
5 Pointe San Pablo doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Niguel, CA.
How much is rent in Laguna Niguel, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laguna Niguel Rent Report.
What amenities does 5 Pointe San Pablo have?
Some of 5 Pointe San Pablo's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5 Pointe San Pablo currently offering any rent specials?
5 Pointe San Pablo is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5 Pointe San Pablo pet-friendly?
No, 5 Pointe San Pablo is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Niguel.
Does 5 Pointe San Pablo offer parking?
Yes, 5 Pointe San Pablo offers parking.
Does 5 Pointe San Pablo have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5 Pointe San Pablo does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5 Pointe San Pablo have a pool?
Yes, 5 Pointe San Pablo has a pool.
Does 5 Pointe San Pablo have accessible units?
No, 5 Pointe San Pablo does not have accessible units.
Does 5 Pointe San Pablo have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5 Pointe San Pablo has units with dishwashers.

