5 Pointe San Pablo

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub tennis court

Highly desirable 3 bedroom, 3 full bath townhome in Niguel Pointe with gorgeous amenities! This immaculate condo has been remodeled with tile flooring throughout the downstairs, white kitchen cabinets with quartz counters and marble backsplash, vaulted ceilings, large rooms and plenty of windows for lots of light, quartz counters in all of the bathrooms, large tiled shower in one with shower over tub in the others. There is a fully enclosed back patio to enjoy Orange Counties beautiful seasons. Private washer/dryer hook ups in 2 car attached garage with direct access and this is one of the few units that have the extended driveway for additional parking. Located on a peaceful cut-de-sac, this home is in a great location just steps away from the community pool, spa and tennis court. Close by local stores, shops, restaurants and not far from the beach!