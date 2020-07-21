All apartments in Laguna Niguel
Last updated December 17 2019 at 10:14 PM

49 Terrace Circle

49 Terrace Circle · No Longer Available
Location

49 Terrace Circle, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Beacon Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
hot tub
tennis court
Laguna Niguel lease, a two bedroom, one bathroom upstairs unit for lease. Spacious Living room has vaulted ceiling, outdoor balcony, large kitchen with area for breakfast table, washer and dryer inside, nice tile in kitchen, and neutral colored carpet. Granite kitchen counters. Walk in pantry in kitchen. Central heat. Monthly rent includes the Beacon Hill amenities, a few pools, spa, tennis courts, and parks. Lease price includes water and trash. One parking spot assigned. Enjoy the ocean breezes in this light and bright unit. Outside balcony includes a storage closet. Nearby get on the walking trail to Salt Creek beach. About two miles to the beach, great location close to shopping and restaurants at Ocean Ranch.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 49 Terrace Circle have any available units?
49 Terrace Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Niguel, CA.
How much is rent in Laguna Niguel, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laguna Niguel Rent Report.
What amenities does 49 Terrace Circle have?
Some of 49 Terrace Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 49 Terrace Circle currently offering any rent specials?
49 Terrace Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 49 Terrace Circle pet-friendly?
No, 49 Terrace Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Niguel.
Does 49 Terrace Circle offer parking?
Yes, 49 Terrace Circle offers parking.
Does 49 Terrace Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 49 Terrace Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 49 Terrace Circle have a pool?
Yes, 49 Terrace Circle has a pool.
Does 49 Terrace Circle have accessible units?
No, 49 Terrace Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 49 Terrace Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 49 Terrace Circle has units with dishwashers.
