49 Terrace Circle

Laguna Niguel lease, a two bedroom, one bathroom upstairs unit for lease. Spacious Living room has vaulted ceiling, outdoor balcony, large kitchen with area for breakfast table, washer and dryer inside, nice tile in kitchen, and neutral colored carpet. Granite kitchen counters. Walk in pantry in kitchen. Central heat. Monthly rent includes the Beacon Hill amenities, a few pools, spa, tennis courts, and parks. Lease price includes water and trash. One parking spot assigned. Enjoy the ocean breezes in this light and bright unit. Outside balcony includes a storage closet. Nearby get on the walking trail to Salt Creek beach. About two miles to the beach, great location close to shopping and restaurants at Ocean Ranch.