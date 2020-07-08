49 Campton Place

Amenities

OCEAN CLOSE! Secluded & Private Interior Location In Sought-After Beacon Hill Windrift Community. End Unit With Private Front Entrance Surrounded By Lushly Landscaped Grounds Maintained By the Homeowners Association. This Charming Cape Cod Townhome Features Central Air, 3 Bedrooms (all upstairs), 2 ½ Baths, Kitchen With Additional Eating Area, Living Room With Cozy Fireplace Leading To The Dining Area With Sliding Doors Out To A Picturesque Serene Patio. This Home Is MOVE-IN READY! Freshly Painted, Wood Laminate Flooring, New Carpet (stairway & bedrooms). Master Suite Features Walk-In Cedar-Lined Closet & Custom Tiled En Suite. Direct Access 2 Car Garage. Short Distance To Award Winning John Malcom Elementary School. Beacon Hill Amenities Include 3 Pools, Spas, 6 Lighted Tennis Courts, BBQ’s, Tot Lots, Ocean Breeze Park & Scenic Walking Trails (from Beacon Hill to Salt Creek; no streets). Also INCLUDED In HOA Fee, WATER, Earthquake Insurance & Trash . Minutes Away From Dana Point Harbor, Salt Creek Beach, Laguna Beach, Crown Valley Park/YMCA, The Ritz-Carlton, Monarch Beach Resort & Monarch Golf Links, Fine Dining, Shopping, & Cinepolis Luxury Cinemas In The Ocean Ranch Center. PLEASE CALL DIANE TO VIEW THIS HOME (949) 67-1495