All apartments in Laguna Niguel
Find more places like 49 Campton Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Laguna Niguel, CA
/
49 Campton Place
Last updated October 3 2019 at 7:21 AM

49 Campton Place

49 Campton Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Laguna Niguel
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

49 Campton Place, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Beacon Hill

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
OCEAN CLOSE! Secluded & Private Interior Location In Sought-After Beacon Hill Windrift Community. End Unit With Private Front Entrance Surrounded By Lushly Landscaped Grounds Maintained By the Homeowners Association. This Charming Cape Cod Townhome Features Central Air, 3 Bedrooms (all upstairs), 2 ½ Baths, Kitchen With Additional Eating Area, Living Room With Cozy Fireplace Leading To The Dining Area With Sliding Doors Out To A Picturesque Serene Patio. This Home Is MOVE-IN READY! Freshly Painted, Wood Laminate Flooring, New Carpet (stairway & bedrooms). Master Suite Features Walk-In Cedar-Lined Closet & Custom Tiled En Suite. Direct Access 2 Car Garage. Short Distance To Award Winning John Malcom Elementary School. Beacon Hill Amenities Include 3 Pools, Spas, 6 Lighted Tennis Courts, BBQ’s, Tot Lots, Ocean Breeze Park & Scenic Walking Trails (from Beacon Hill to Salt Creek; no streets). Also INCLUDED In HOA Fee, WATER, Earthquake Insurance & Trash . Minutes Away From Dana Point Harbor, Salt Creek Beach, Laguna Beach, Crown Valley Park/YMCA, The Ritz-Carlton, Monarch Beach Resort & Monarch Golf Links, Fine Dining, Shopping, & Cinepolis Luxury Cinemas In The Ocean Ranch Center. PLEASE CALL DIANE TO VIEW THIS HOME (949) 67-1495

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 49 Campton Place have any available units?
49 Campton Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Niguel, CA.
How much is rent in Laguna Niguel, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laguna Niguel Rent Report.
What amenities does 49 Campton Place have?
Some of 49 Campton Place's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 49 Campton Place currently offering any rent specials?
49 Campton Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 49 Campton Place pet-friendly?
No, 49 Campton Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Niguel.
Does 49 Campton Place offer parking?
Yes, 49 Campton Place offers parking.
Does 49 Campton Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 49 Campton Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 49 Campton Place have a pool?
Yes, 49 Campton Place has a pool.
Does 49 Campton Place have accessible units?
No, 49 Campton Place does not have accessible units.
Does 49 Campton Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 49 Campton Place has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Broadstone Cavora
26033 Cape Dr
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Windridge
24922 Hidden Hills Rd
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Elán The Overlook at Laguna
102 Calais St
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
BROADSTONE VILARA
26033 Getty Drive
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Skye at Laguna Niguel
28100 Cabot Rd
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Pointe Niguel
29781 Niguel Rd
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Apex Laguna Niguel
27960 Cabot Rd
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Seaside at Laguna Heights
31 Seaport
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677

Similar Pages

Laguna Niguel 1 BedroomsLaguna Niguel 2 Bedrooms
Laguna Niguel Apartments with BalconyLaguna Niguel Pet Friendly Places
Laguna Niguel Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASan Diego, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Huntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CANewport Beach, CATemecula, CAChino, CAPomona, CA
La Habra, CAEncinitas, CABuena Park, CASan Clemente, CANorwalk, CABrea, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego