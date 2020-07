Amenities

recently renovated pool air conditioning tennis court hot tub carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet recently renovated Property Amenities pool hot tub tennis court

Fantastic Marina Hills Monaco Home. This home features three bedrooms plus an added office/loft, a large grassy backyard that is very private, plus high vaulted ceiling that make this a very open floor plan. Recently updated with brand new carpet, neutral painting inside, brand new appliances, as well as brand new A/C unit.

Walking distance to the great association with pool, spa and tennis courts, this is an opportunity to live in the great Marina Hills community.