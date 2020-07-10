All apartments in Laguna Niguel
Last updated October 3 2019 at 7:21 AM

47 Campton Place

47 Campton Place · No Longer Available
Location

47 Campton Place, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Beacon Hill

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
air conditioning
tennis court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
tennis court
Cape Cod style, two story, end unit townhome in the wonderful community of Beacon Hill. Step through the front door, kick off your shoes and relax in style. A cozy fireplace welcomes you in the living room which opens to the spacious dining area. Open the sliding glass door to your own secluded patio where you can enjoy your morning coffee and view the serene, private green belt that runs right behind the home. The open kitchen has high countertops and a wonderful built-in bamboo breakfast nook with ample storage. The home has A/C, built-in bookcases and storage throughout. A huge plus is a being in a very quiet location with no street noise. Walk to award winning Malcom elementary school, beaches, Dana Point Harbor, world class 5 star resorts and a plethora of walking trails. Enjoy access to the wonderful association amenities, which include: 3 pools, parks and 6 lighted tennis courts.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 47 Campton Place have any available units?
47 Campton Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Niguel, CA.
How much is rent in Laguna Niguel, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laguna Niguel Rent Report.
What amenities does 47 Campton Place have?
Some of 47 Campton Place's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 47 Campton Place currently offering any rent specials?
47 Campton Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 47 Campton Place pet-friendly?
No, 47 Campton Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Niguel.
Does 47 Campton Place offer parking?
No, 47 Campton Place does not offer parking.
Does 47 Campton Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 47 Campton Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 47 Campton Place have a pool?
Yes, 47 Campton Place has a pool.
Does 47 Campton Place have accessible units?
No, 47 Campton Place does not have accessible units.
Does 47 Campton Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 47 Campton Place has units with dishwashers.
