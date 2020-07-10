47 Campton Place

Amenities

Cape Cod style, two story, end unit townhome in the wonderful community of Beacon Hill. Step through the front door, kick off your shoes and relax in style. A cozy fireplace welcomes you in the living room which opens to the spacious dining area. Open the sliding glass door to your own secluded patio where you can enjoy your morning coffee and view the serene, private green belt that runs right behind the home. The open kitchen has high countertops and a wonderful built-in bamboo breakfast nook with ample storage. The home has A/C, built-in bookcases and storage throughout. A huge plus is a being in a very quiet location with no street noise. Walk to award winning Malcom elementary school, beaches, Dana Point Harbor, world class 5 star resorts and a plethora of walking trails. Enjoy access to the wonderful association amenities, which include: 3 pools, parks and 6 lighted tennis courts.