Home
/
Laguna Niguel, CA
/
44 Asilomar Road
Last updated March 7 2020 at 8:58 PM

44 Asilomar Road

44 Asilomar Road · No Longer Available
Location

44 Asilomar Road, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Bear Brand at Laguna Niguel

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Immaculately upgraded, this beautiful ocean view house is situated in the prestige guard gated Bear Brand Ocean Ranch. With 6300 Sqft living space, it boasts 5 bedroom, 5 and a half baths and an office with build in desk and shelves. The home features travertine and hardwood flooring, carpet on staircases, custom made crown molding and baseboard, paneled walls and coffered ceilings, wet bar with wine cooler and Miele espresso maker and a wine cellar. There is a second staircase next to the family room and kitchen to provide easy access to the second floor. The kitchen has walk in pantry, a large center island, 6 burner Viking cooktop, dual dish washer, warming drawer and plenty cabinets for storage. The beautiful back yard includes salt water swimming pool, spa, pizza oven, build in barbecue and large siting area. The property is currently fully furnished. It is available for lease as furnished, see remark for furnished rate.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 44 Asilomar Road have any available units?
44 Asilomar Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Niguel, CA.
How much is rent in Laguna Niguel, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laguna Niguel Rent Report.
What amenities does 44 Asilomar Road have?
Some of 44 Asilomar Road's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 44 Asilomar Road currently offering any rent specials?
44 Asilomar Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 44 Asilomar Road pet-friendly?
No, 44 Asilomar Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Niguel.
Does 44 Asilomar Road offer parking?
No, 44 Asilomar Road does not offer parking.
Does 44 Asilomar Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 44 Asilomar Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 44 Asilomar Road have a pool?
Yes, 44 Asilomar Road has a pool.
Does 44 Asilomar Road have accessible units?
No, 44 Asilomar Road does not have accessible units.
Does 44 Asilomar Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 44 Asilomar Road has units with dishwashers.

