44 Asilomar Road

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated pool hot tub fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace furnished hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool bbq/grill hot tub

Immaculately upgraded, this beautiful ocean view house is situated in the prestige guard gated Bear Brand Ocean Ranch. With 6300 Sqft living space, it boasts 5 bedroom, 5 and a half baths and an office with build in desk and shelves. The home features travertine and hardwood flooring, carpet on staircases, custom made crown molding and baseboard, paneled walls and coffered ceilings, wet bar with wine cooler and Miele espresso maker and a wine cellar. There is a second staircase next to the family room and kitchen to provide easy access to the second floor. The kitchen has walk in pantry, a large center island, 6 burner Viking cooktop, dual dish washer, warming drawer and plenty cabinets for storage. The beautiful back yard includes salt water swimming pool, spa, pizza oven, build in barbecue and large siting area. The property is currently fully furnished. It is available for lease as furnished, see remark for furnished rate.