Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities pool

This beautiful upgraded 2 bed 2 bath ground level unit is located at Crystal Cay community. Kitchen has new granite counter tops and cabinets have been upgraded. New engineered wood flooring in bedrooms makes this place even nicer.

This unique unit has 2 Patios and the community has 2 swimming pools. Easy access to the 5 freeway, close to shopping and nice restaurants and a few miles away from the beach.