Laguna Niguel, CA
4 San Rafael Place
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:17 PM

4 San Rafael Place

4 San Rafael Place · No Longer Available
Laguna Niguel
Location

4 San Rafael Place, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Rancho Niguel

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
clubhouse
fire pit
gym
playground
pool
racquetball court
bbq/grill
hot tub
tennis court
volleyball court
SPECTACULAR RANCHO NIGUEL ESTATES HOME!! - Situated at the end of a cul-de-sac in the exclusive enclave of The Estates, this sprawling 4 bedroom, plus bonus room and main floor office residence offers over 4,300 square. Custom, leaded, wood doors open to soaring ceilings and a plethora of windows drenching formal & informal living spaces in natural light. The spacious kitchen features stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, and a huge center island, perfect for meal prep or buffet serving! Do not miss the abundance of storage in the kitchen and throughout this home. The grand master suite offers a welcome refuge. Must see oversized balcony with spectacular neighborhood views, ample closet space and a cozy retreat with fireplace. Newly renovated, spa-like master bath, with an electric fireplace nicely situated above the large soaking tub, plus, an over-sized steam shower, double vanities with a built-in dressing table, and custom heated floors for those cold mornings. Resort-inspired backyard provides the ultimate in California outdoor living. Private yard with a multitude of special vignettes, including a large covered patio, pool with waterfall spa, built-in BBQ, outdoor gas fire pit, and large garden boxes, perfect for starting your own organic vegetable garden. Blue ribbon schools including Marion Bergeson Elementary, which has an on-site Mandarin Immersion program. Enjoy membership to The Club at Rancho Niguel w/fitness room, playground, pools, spa, tennis, basketball, sand volleyball & racquetball.

(RLNE4745001)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4 San Rafael Place have any available units?
4 San Rafael Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Niguel, CA.
How much is rent in Laguna Niguel, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laguna Niguel Rent Report.
What amenities does 4 San Rafael Place have?
Some of 4 San Rafael Place's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4 San Rafael Place currently offering any rent specials?
4 San Rafael Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4 San Rafael Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 4 San Rafael Place is pet friendly.
Does 4 San Rafael Place offer parking?
No, 4 San Rafael Place does not offer parking.
Does 4 San Rafael Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4 San Rafael Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4 San Rafael Place have a pool?
Yes, 4 San Rafael Place has a pool.
Does 4 San Rafael Place have accessible units?
No, 4 San Rafael Place does not have accessible units.
Does 4 San Rafael Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 4 San Rafael Place does not have units with dishwashers.
