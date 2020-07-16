4 San Rafael Place

Amenities

SPECTACULAR RANCHO NIGUEL ESTATES HOME!! - Situated at the end of a cul-de-sac in the exclusive enclave of The Estates, this sprawling 4 bedroom, plus bonus room and main floor office residence offers over 4,300 square. Custom, leaded, wood doors open to soaring ceilings and a plethora of windows drenching formal & informal living spaces in natural light. The spacious kitchen features stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, and a huge center island, perfect for meal prep or buffet serving! Do not miss the abundance of storage in the kitchen and throughout this home. The grand master suite offers a welcome refuge. Must see oversized balcony with spectacular neighborhood views, ample closet space and a cozy retreat with fireplace. Newly renovated, spa-like master bath, with an electric fireplace nicely situated above the large soaking tub, plus, an over-sized steam shower, double vanities with a built-in dressing table, and custom heated floors for those cold mornings. Resort-inspired backyard provides the ultimate in California outdoor living. Private yard with a multitude of special vignettes, including a large covered patio, pool with waterfall spa, built-in BBQ, outdoor gas fire pit, and large garden boxes, perfect for starting your own organic vegetable garden. Blue ribbon schools including Marion Bergeson Elementary, which has an on-site Mandarin Immersion program. Enjoy membership to The Club at Rancho Niguel w/fitness room, playground, pools, spa, tennis, basketball, sand volleyball & racquetball.



