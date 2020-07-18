All apartments in Laguna Niguel
38 CAMPTON Place

38 Campton Place · No Longer Available
Location

38 Campton Place, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Beacon Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
tennis court
Wonderful Rental Opportunity in Beacon Hill! Upper Level Condo with all Living Space on One Level! Like New Condition with an Open and Bright Floor Plan with Vaulted Ceilings and an Open View from Balcony. Brushed Bamboo Wood Flooring and 5" Baseboards throughout. Upgraded Dual Pane Windows and Sliding Patio Door and Window Shutters throughout. Upgraded Central Air Conditioning. Kitchen has Custom Cabinets, Granite Counters, Stainless Steel Appliances, Recessed Lighting and Vaulted Ceilings. Cozy Living Room with Gas Fireplace and Vaulted Ceilings. Separate Dining Area with Breakfast Bar between Kitchen and Dining Area. Relaxing Patio with Southwestern Views and an Efficient Storage Shed. Mirrored Closet Doors and Ceiling Fan in Bedroom. Full Sized Bathroom has Upgraded Vanity with Granite Counter. Convenient Inside Laundry Closet with Hook-Ups for Full Size Washer & Dryer. Covered Carport Space #38 nearby. Association Pools, Spas, Tennis Courts, Paths and Greenbelts nearby. Close to Shopping, Restaurants, Downtown Dana Point, Dana Point Harbor, Beaches and Freeway access. H.O.A. Dues paid by Landlord which cover Trash and Water and Amenities. Central Boiler Heating System. All Appliances are Included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 38 CAMPTON Place have any available units?
38 CAMPTON Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Niguel, CA.
How much is rent in Laguna Niguel, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laguna Niguel Rent Report.
What amenities does 38 CAMPTON Place have?
Some of 38 CAMPTON Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 38 CAMPTON Place currently offering any rent specials?
38 CAMPTON Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 38 CAMPTON Place pet-friendly?
No, 38 CAMPTON Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Niguel.
Does 38 CAMPTON Place offer parking?
Yes, 38 CAMPTON Place offers parking.
Does 38 CAMPTON Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 38 CAMPTON Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 38 CAMPTON Place have a pool?
Yes, 38 CAMPTON Place has a pool.
Does 38 CAMPTON Place have accessible units?
No, 38 CAMPTON Place does not have accessible units.
Does 38 CAMPTON Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 38 CAMPTON Place has units with dishwashers.
