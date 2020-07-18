38 CAMPTON Place

Amenities

Wonderful Rental Opportunity in Beacon Hill! Upper Level Condo with all Living Space on One Level! Like New Condition with an Open and Bright Floor Plan with Vaulted Ceilings and an Open View from Balcony. Brushed Bamboo Wood Flooring and 5" Baseboards throughout. Upgraded Dual Pane Windows and Sliding Patio Door and Window Shutters throughout. Upgraded Central Air Conditioning. Kitchen has Custom Cabinets, Granite Counters, Stainless Steel Appliances, Recessed Lighting and Vaulted Ceilings. Cozy Living Room with Gas Fireplace and Vaulted Ceilings. Separate Dining Area with Breakfast Bar between Kitchen and Dining Area. Relaxing Patio with Southwestern Views and an Efficient Storage Shed. Mirrored Closet Doors and Ceiling Fan in Bedroom. Full Sized Bathroom has Upgraded Vanity with Granite Counter. Convenient Inside Laundry Closet with Hook-Ups for Full Size Washer & Dryer. Covered Carport Space #38 nearby. Association Pools, Spas, Tennis Courts, Paths and Greenbelts nearby. Close to Shopping, Restaurants, Downtown Dana Point, Dana Point Harbor, Beaches and Freeway access. H.O.A. Dues paid by Landlord which cover Trash and Water and Amenities. Central Boiler Heating System. All Appliances are Included.