Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

37 Martinique Street

37 Martinique Street · No Longer Available
Location

37 Martinique Street, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
bbq/grill
guest parking
media room
This second floor two bedroom two full bath with no one below or above, newly remodeled home offering a brand new kitchen with white soft close shaker style cabinets, quartz counter tops, stainless steel sink and new appliances.
This lovely spacious home enjoys brand new wood laminate floors, carpet, blinds and just painted throughout along with high ceilings, skylight and very open floor plan. This home has tons of natural light pouring in from unobstructed windows in both bedrooms, dining room and the living room. New natural stone gas fireplace, balcony in front has ample room for all your cozy outdoor furnishings and BBQ!
Air conditioned, new furnace and washer/dryer in the hallway. Giant walk-in closet in master with built-ins make organizing a breeze. This ideally located complex offers 2 community pools and an extra large outdoor greenbelt and Bluff Trail for all your outdoor activities. Carport plus additional parking pass. Located close to great shopping, restaurants, movie theater and beautiful beaches, Dana Point Harbor and Laguna Beach.
Covered carport with storage #844, extra parking sticker and plenty of guest parking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 37 Martinique Street have any available units?
37 Martinique Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Niguel, CA.
How much is rent in Laguna Niguel, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laguna Niguel Rent Report.
What amenities does 37 Martinique Street have?
Some of 37 Martinique Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 37 Martinique Street currently offering any rent specials?
37 Martinique Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 37 Martinique Street pet-friendly?
No, 37 Martinique Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Niguel.
Does 37 Martinique Street offer parking?
Yes, 37 Martinique Street does offer parking.
Does 37 Martinique Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 37 Martinique Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 37 Martinique Street have a pool?
Yes, 37 Martinique Street has a pool.
Does 37 Martinique Street have accessible units?
No, 37 Martinique Street does not have accessible units.
Does 37 Martinique Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 37 Martinique Street has units with dishwashers.
