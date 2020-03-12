37 Martinique Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities carport parking pool bbq/grill guest parking media room

This second floor two bedroom two full bath with no one below or above, newly remodeled home offering a brand new kitchen with white soft close shaker style cabinets, quartz counter tops, stainless steel sink and new appliances.

This lovely spacious home enjoys brand new wood laminate floors, carpet, blinds and just painted throughout along with high ceilings, skylight and very open floor plan. This home has tons of natural light pouring in from unobstructed windows in both bedrooms, dining room and the living room. New natural stone gas fireplace, balcony in front has ample room for all your cozy outdoor furnishings and BBQ!

Air conditioned, new furnace and washer/dryer in the hallway. Giant walk-in closet in master with built-ins make organizing a breeze. This ideally located complex offers 2 community pools and an extra large outdoor greenbelt and Bluff Trail for all your outdoor activities. Carport plus additional parking pass. Located close to great shopping, restaurants, movie theater and beautiful beaches, Dana Point Harbor and Laguna Beach.

Covered carport with storage #844, extra parking sticker and plenty of guest parking.