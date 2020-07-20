Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher garage stainless steel tennis court clubhouse

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage tennis court

Fabulous, Light & Bright Open Floor Plan with 4 Large Bedroom which One of the Bedroom & A Full Bath is on the Main Floor. Master Suite & Master Bathroom Upstairs with a Cozy Fireplace & 2 Large Bedrooms with a Full Bathroom in between. Huge, Open Kitchen with Center Island offers great entertainment area. Fairly New Stainless Steel Appliances including Brand New Dishwasher makes the kitchen Delightful to Cook. Travertine Flooring throughout the Kitchen and the Huge Family Room makes it very clean & attractive Family Area. Vaulted Ceiling over the Formal Dinning Area & Living Room with lots of Large Size Windows Creates Abundant Natural Lights as you walk in. Wrap Around Tranquil Backyard with Built-in BBQ with Water fall Calming Funtains Creats Exceptional Entertaining Area. Large size Laundry Room by the door opens to 3 car garage. This Marina Hills Showcase house is located next to Shopping Center, Biking Trails as well as only few minutes drive to Beaches & PCH. Close to the Parks, Marina Hills Clubhouse with Swimming, Tennis & Recreation Room