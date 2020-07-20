All apartments in Laguna Niguel
Find more places like 37 Argos.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Laguna Niguel, CA
/
37 Argos
Last updated May 14 2019 at 2:10 PM

37 Argos

37 Argos · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Laguna Niguel
See all
Marina Hills
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

37 Argos, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Marina Hills

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
tennis court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
Fabulous, Light & Bright Open Floor Plan with 4 Large Bedroom which One of the Bedroom & A Full Bath is on the Main Floor. Master Suite & Master Bathroom Upstairs with a Cozy Fireplace & 2 Large Bedrooms with a Full Bathroom in between. Huge, Open Kitchen with Center Island offers great entertainment area. Fairly New Stainless Steel Appliances including Brand New Dishwasher makes the kitchen Delightful to Cook. Travertine Flooring throughout the Kitchen and the Huge Family Room makes it very clean & attractive Family Area. Vaulted Ceiling over the Formal Dinning Area & Living Room with lots of Large Size Windows Creates Abundant Natural Lights as you walk in. Wrap Around Tranquil Backyard with Built-in BBQ with Water fall Calming Funtains Creats Exceptional Entertaining Area. Large size Laundry Room by the door opens to 3 car garage. This Marina Hills Showcase house is located next to Shopping Center, Biking Trails as well as only few minutes drive to Beaches & PCH. Close to the Parks, Marina Hills Clubhouse with Swimming, Tennis & Recreation Room

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 37 Argos have any available units?
37 Argos doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Niguel, CA.
How much is rent in Laguna Niguel, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laguna Niguel Rent Report.
What amenities does 37 Argos have?
Some of 37 Argos's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 37 Argos currently offering any rent specials?
37 Argos is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 37 Argos pet-friendly?
No, 37 Argos is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Niguel.
Does 37 Argos offer parking?
Yes, 37 Argos offers parking.
Does 37 Argos have units with washers and dryers?
No, 37 Argos does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 37 Argos have a pool?
No, 37 Argos does not have a pool.
Does 37 Argos have accessible units?
No, 37 Argos does not have accessible units.
Does 37 Argos have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 37 Argos has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Broadstone Cavora
26033 Cape Dr
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Windridge
24922 Hidden Hills Rd
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Elán The Overlook at Laguna
102 Calais St
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
BROADSTONE VILARA
26033 Getty Drive
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Skye at Laguna Niguel
28100 Cabot Rd
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Pointe Niguel
29781 Niguel Rd
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Apex Laguna Niguel
27960 Cabot Rd
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Blu Laguna Niguel Apartment Homes
27930 Cabot Road
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677

Similar Pages

Laguna Niguel 1 BedroomsLaguna Niguel 2 Bedrooms
Laguna Niguel Apartments with BalconiesLaguna Niguel Pet Friendly Places
Laguna Niguel Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASan Diego, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CA
Huntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CATemecula, CAChino, CAPomona, CAGarden Grove, CA
San Clemente, CALa Habra, CAPlacentia, CABuena Park, CABrea, CAFountain Valley, CANorwalk, CASan Bernardino, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Laguna Heights
Marina Hills

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego