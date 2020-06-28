All apartments in Laguna Niguel
Last updated September 27 2019 at 3:36 AM

36 Pienza

36 Pienza · No Longer Available
Location

36 Pienza, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
garage
SPECTACULAR LOCATION, AWESOME YARD, PERIMETER LOCATION WITH VIEW AND PRIVACY, IN HIGHLY SOUGHT AFTER SIENA GATED COMMUNITY IN MARINA HILLS! Open and airy floor plan offering a gated front courtyard leading to large double door and foyer, spacious living room with high ceilings, fireplace, dining room and lots of windows to bring in plenty of natural light! Awesome kitchen has stone counter tops, updated appliances, breakfast bar and breakfast nook. Main floor also offers main floor bedroom/office and full bathroom, and full size inside laundry room with deep sink and linen cabinets. Second story offering a spacious master suite with vaulted ceilings and peek ocean view, and a large master bathroom featuring separate tub and shower enclosure, and large vanity with dual sinks. Second bedroom is also ensuite with ceiling fan light fixture. Brand new carpeting just installed, raised panel interior doors, upgraded lighting fixtures and recessed lights, and two tone interior paint. Living areas also feature sweeping staircase and three sets of sliding doors leading to the amazing yard with covered patio area, lush grass area, planters, palms, view and added privacy due to desirable perimeter location. This amazing location also features a single loaded cul-de-sac with large driveway!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 36 Pienza have any available units?
36 Pienza doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Niguel, CA.
How much is rent in Laguna Niguel, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laguna Niguel Rent Report.
What amenities does 36 Pienza have?
Some of 36 Pienza's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 36 Pienza currently offering any rent specials?
36 Pienza is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 36 Pienza pet-friendly?
No, 36 Pienza is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Niguel.
Does 36 Pienza offer parking?
Yes, 36 Pienza offers parking.
Does 36 Pienza have units with washers and dryers?
No, 36 Pienza does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 36 Pienza have a pool?
No, 36 Pienza does not have a pool.
Does 36 Pienza have accessible units?
No, 36 Pienza does not have accessible units.
Does 36 Pienza have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 36 Pienza has units with dishwashers.
