Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard on-site laundry parking garage

SPECTACULAR LOCATION, AWESOME YARD, PERIMETER LOCATION WITH VIEW AND PRIVACY, IN HIGHLY SOUGHT AFTER SIENA GATED COMMUNITY IN MARINA HILLS! Open and airy floor plan offering a gated front courtyard leading to large double door and foyer, spacious living room with high ceilings, fireplace, dining room and lots of windows to bring in plenty of natural light! Awesome kitchen has stone counter tops, updated appliances, breakfast bar and breakfast nook. Main floor also offers main floor bedroom/office and full bathroom, and full size inside laundry room with deep sink and linen cabinets. Second story offering a spacious master suite with vaulted ceilings and peek ocean view, and a large master bathroom featuring separate tub and shower enclosure, and large vanity with dual sinks. Second bedroom is also ensuite with ceiling fan light fixture. Brand new carpeting just installed, raised panel interior doors, upgraded lighting fixtures and recessed lights, and two tone interior paint. Living areas also feature sweeping staircase and three sets of sliding doors leading to the amazing yard with covered patio area, lush grass area, planters, palms, view and added privacy due to desirable perimeter location. This amazing location also features a single loaded cul-de-sac with large driveway!