All apartments in Laguna Niguel
Find more places like 34 Viewpoint Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Laguna Niguel, CA
/
34 Viewpoint Place
Last updated May 30 2020 at 6:18 PM

34 Viewpoint Place

34 Viewpoint Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Laguna Niguel
See all
Laguna Heights
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

34 Viewpoint Place, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Laguna Heights

Amenities

granite counters
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Stunning and spacious 5bdrm/3ba with 3-car garage. Great floorplan with formal living/dining room, gorgeous kitchen with custom cabinets, granite countertops, stainless appliances, breakfast nook, travertine and vinyl flooring downstairs (no carpet down). One bedroom and full bath downstairs. Kitchen opens up to family room with cozy fireplace. The home has been repiped. Garage has tons of storage cabinets. Nice backyard with synthetic grass. Low maintenance yards. Great location, great schools, walking trails, shops, restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 34 Viewpoint Place have any available units?
34 Viewpoint Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Niguel, CA.
How much is rent in Laguna Niguel, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laguna Niguel Rent Report.
What amenities does 34 Viewpoint Place have?
Some of 34 Viewpoint Place's amenities include granite counters, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 34 Viewpoint Place currently offering any rent specials?
34 Viewpoint Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 34 Viewpoint Place pet-friendly?
No, 34 Viewpoint Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Niguel.
Does 34 Viewpoint Place offer parking?
Yes, 34 Viewpoint Place offers parking.
Does 34 Viewpoint Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 34 Viewpoint Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 34 Viewpoint Place have a pool?
No, 34 Viewpoint Place does not have a pool.
Does 34 Viewpoint Place have accessible units?
No, 34 Viewpoint Place does not have accessible units.
Does 34 Viewpoint Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 34 Viewpoint Place does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Broadstone Cavora
26033 Cape Dr
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Windridge
24922 Hidden Hills Rd
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
BROADSTONE VILARA
26033 Getty Drive
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Skye at Laguna Niguel
28100 Cabot Rd
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Pointe Niguel
29781 Niguel Rd
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Apex Laguna Niguel
27960 Cabot Rd
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Blu Laguna Niguel Apartment Homes
27930 Cabot Road
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Seaside at Laguna Heights
31 Seaport
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677

Similar Pages

Laguna Niguel 1 BedroomsLaguna Niguel 2 Bedrooms
Laguna Niguel 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLaguna Niguel Pet Friendly Places
Laguna Niguel Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASan Diego, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Huntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CANewport Beach, CATemecula, CAChino, CAPomona, CA
La Habra, CAEncinitas, CABuena Park, CASan Clemente, CANorwalk, CABrea, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego