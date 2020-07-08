34 Viewpoint Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Stunning and spacious 5bdrm/3ba with 3-car garage. Great floorplan with formal living/dining room, gorgeous kitchen with custom cabinets, granite countertops, stainless appliances, breakfast nook, travertine and vinyl flooring downstairs (no carpet down). One bedroom and full bath downstairs. Kitchen opens up to family room with cozy fireplace. The home has been repiped. Garage has tons of storage cabinets. Nice backyard with synthetic grass. Low maintenance yards. Great location, great schools, walking trails, shops, restaurants.