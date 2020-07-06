All apartments in Laguna Niguel
Last updated November 6 2019 at 6:33 AM

34 Portland Place

34 Portland Place
Location

34 Portland Place, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Beacon Hill

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Situated at the end of the cul-de-sac, this gorgeous Cape Cod style home is an upper level, end unit with ocean views off the balcony. It features 2 beds plus office/(builder option for 3rd bedroom, but no door/closet). Vaulted ceilings and skylights provide a bright and open feel. Beautifully upgraded throughout, including: kitchen cabinets, quartz counters, appliances, flooring, fireplace and paint. The master bed features 2 closets and bath with dual sinks, standing shower and separate tub. The secondary bed features a walk in closet. The attached 2 car garage includes a laundry area and direct access inside. Residents of Beacon Hill enjoy numerous amenities, including: 6 lighted tennis courts, 3 pools (1 is adult-only), walking trails, playgrounds, & greenbelts. Close to schools, shops & world-class beaches.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 34 Portland Place have any available units?
34 Portland Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Niguel, CA.
How much is rent in Laguna Niguel, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laguna Niguel Rent Report.
What amenities does 34 Portland Place have?
Some of 34 Portland Place's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 34 Portland Place currently offering any rent specials?
34 Portland Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 34 Portland Place pet-friendly?
No, 34 Portland Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Niguel.
Does 34 Portland Place offer parking?
Yes, 34 Portland Place offers parking.
Does 34 Portland Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 34 Portland Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 34 Portland Place have a pool?
Yes, 34 Portland Place has a pool.
Does 34 Portland Place have accessible units?
No, 34 Portland Place does not have accessible units.
Does 34 Portland Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 34 Portland Place has units with dishwashers.

