34 Portland Place

Situated at the end of the cul-de-sac, this gorgeous Cape Cod style home is an upper level, end unit with ocean views off the balcony. It features 2 beds plus office/(builder option for 3rd bedroom, but no door/closet). Vaulted ceilings and skylights provide a bright and open feel. Beautifully upgraded throughout, including: kitchen cabinets, quartz counters, appliances, flooring, fireplace and paint. The master bed features 2 closets and bath with dual sinks, standing shower and separate tub. The secondary bed features a walk in closet. The attached 2 car garage includes a laundry area and direct access inside. Residents of Beacon Hill enjoy numerous amenities, including: 6 lighted tennis courts, 3 pools (1 is adult-only), walking trails, playgrounds, & greenbelts. Close to schools, shops & world-class beaches.