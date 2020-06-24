All apartments in Laguna Niguel
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

34 Pemberton Place

34 Pemberton Place · No Longer Available
Location

34 Pemberton Place, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Beacon Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Views of the ocean from the patio in this lovely 2 Bedroom Condo. This is an downstairs unit that is all on one level. Luxury plush carpet and tile floors in kitchen, bathroom, and entrance. Kitchen has a separate eating area with built in cabinets and desk. Fireplace in the living room with wall to wall windows for the beautiful view. Large master suite with double sink in the master bath. There is a private driveway with an attached 2 car garage with full washer and dryer included. You will enjoy sitting on the patio with your morning coffee or evening beverage looking at the wonderful views of the Pacific Ocean. The residents of Beacon Hill enjoy many amenities such as pools, tennis courts, parks, playgrounds and walking trails. Close to the beach, harbor, movies, restaurants and schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 34 Pemberton Place have any available units?
34 Pemberton Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Niguel, CA.
How much is rent in Laguna Niguel, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laguna Niguel Rent Report.
What amenities does 34 Pemberton Place have?
Some of 34 Pemberton Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 34 Pemberton Place currently offering any rent specials?
34 Pemberton Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 34 Pemberton Place pet-friendly?
No, 34 Pemberton Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Niguel.
Does 34 Pemberton Place offer parking?
Yes, 34 Pemberton Place offers parking.
Does 34 Pemberton Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 34 Pemberton Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 34 Pemberton Place have a pool?
Yes, 34 Pemberton Place has a pool.
Does 34 Pemberton Place have accessible units?
No, 34 Pemberton Place does not have accessible units.
Does 34 Pemberton Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 34 Pemberton Place has units with dishwashers.
