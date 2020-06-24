34 Pemberton Place

Amenities

Views of the ocean from the patio in this lovely 2 Bedroom Condo. This is an downstairs unit that is all on one level. Luxury plush carpet and tile floors in kitchen, bathroom, and entrance. Kitchen has a separate eating area with built in cabinets and desk. Fireplace in the living room with wall to wall windows for the beautiful view. Large master suite with double sink in the master bath. There is a private driveway with an attached 2 car garage with full washer and dryer included. You will enjoy sitting on the patio with your morning coffee or evening beverage looking at the wonderful views of the Pacific Ocean. The residents of Beacon Hill enjoy many amenities such as pools, tennis courts, parks, playgrounds and walking trails. Close to the beach, harbor, movies, restaurants and schools.