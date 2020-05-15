33398 Paseo El Lazo

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave range walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking playground pool bbq/grill garage hot tub new construction

Pacifica San Juan's newly built community. The Cove. Largest floor plan with 4 bedrooms plus a loft including downstairs bedroom and full bath. Open Concept Great Room with large kitchen with island with seating, Quartz counter tops. with subway backslash, stainless steel appliances, recessed lighting. beautiful hardwood flooring downstairs and upgraded carpet upstairs, designer tile and quarts counters in the bathrooms. An upstairs laundry room. Master has large walk in closet, separate tub and shower. 2 secondary bedrooms with loft area in between. 2 sliders leading to the backyard.

Playground and and picnic area. Direct access to the Resort Style Clubhouse area with pool, spa, fireplace, BBQ area with plenty of seating and cabanas to lounge in. Also a Gym. Surrounded by rolling hills with hiking and walking trails. Only a few miles to Dana Point Harbor and many beaches, Historic town of San Juan Capistrano with many restaurants and shopping and golf. Close to freeway access and Amtrak station.