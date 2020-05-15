All apartments in Laguna Niguel
33398 Paseo El Lazo

33398 Paseo El Lazo · (949) 212-4610
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

33398 Paseo El Lazo, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$4,200

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2068 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
new construction
Pacifica San Juan's newly built community. The Cove. Largest floor plan with 4 bedrooms plus a loft including downstairs bedroom and full bath. Open Concept Great Room with large kitchen with island with seating, Quartz counter tops. with subway backslash, stainless steel appliances, recessed lighting. beautiful hardwood flooring downstairs and upgraded carpet upstairs, designer tile and quarts counters in the bathrooms. An upstairs laundry room. Master has large walk in closet, separate tub and shower. 2 secondary bedrooms with loft area in between. 2 sliders leading to the backyard.
Playground and and picnic area. Direct access to the Resort Style Clubhouse area with pool, spa, fireplace, BBQ area with plenty of seating and cabanas to lounge in. Also a Gym. Surrounded by rolling hills with hiking and walking trails. Only a few miles to Dana Point Harbor and many beaches, Historic town of San Juan Capistrano with many restaurants and shopping and golf. Close to freeway access and Amtrak station.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 33398 Paseo El Lazo have any available units?
33398 Paseo El Lazo has a unit available for $4,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Laguna Niguel, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laguna Niguel Rent Report.
What amenities does 33398 Paseo El Lazo have?
Some of 33398 Paseo El Lazo's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 33398 Paseo El Lazo currently offering any rent specials?
33398 Paseo El Lazo is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 33398 Paseo El Lazo pet-friendly?
No, 33398 Paseo El Lazo is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Niguel.
Does 33398 Paseo El Lazo offer parking?
Yes, 33398 Paseo El Lazo offers parking.
Does 33398 Paseo El Lazo have units with washers and dryers?
No, 33398 Paseo El Lazo does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 33398 Paseo El Lazo have a pool?
Yes, 33398 Paseo El Lazo has a pool.
Does 33398 Paseo El Lazo have accessible units?
No, 33398 Paseo El Lazo does not have accessible units.
Does 33398 Paseo El Lazo have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 33398 Paseo El Lazo has units with dishwashers.
