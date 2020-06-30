33388 Paseo El Lazo

Amenities

An extraordinary opportunity to lease a newly constructed 4 bedroom, 3 bath Townhome style residence in one of Pacifica San Juan newest communities! This corner lot residence is located within the gated community of "The Cove" and even affords itself a private entrance. There is approx 2,075 sq ft, 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, a main floor bedroom, a very open and spacious floor plan and an outstanding kitchen-family room combination, second level boasts 2 bedrooms with a "Jack and Jill" bath arrangement plus a loft area easily adaptable to a fourth bedroom or office, an extremely spacious mater bedroom contains a very desirable walk in closet, double sink vanity area, a contemporary tub as well a separate shower with spa seating. The laundry room is also located on the second floor, inclusive of this lease are a brand new refrigerator, washer and dryer. Landscaping should be completed by April 1 and will absolutely be "easy maintenance" (landscape plans currently in the approval process with home owners association). Fantastic community amenities with pool, spa, park areas, and much, much more! Excellent proximity to freeways, Dana Point Harbor, as well the Lantern district and all of its restaurants and shopping! Minutes to the World Renowned Salt Creek Beach and the Ritz Carlton Resort! Truly a great opportunity to lease a "brand new" residence in one of San Juan's newest communities! A must see!