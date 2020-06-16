32393 Outrigger Way

Amenities

Great location! Quiet, end of cul-de-sac unit. Attached 2 car garage with direct home access. 1 mile to Salt Creek State Beach and Ritz Carlton Resort. 1/2 mile to the Monarch Beach Resort and the Links at Monarch Beach golf course. Adjacent to Salt Creek Regional Corridor. Walk paved trail to Salt Creek State Beach along the Links at Monarch Beach and paved walking trails along the Salt Creek Regional Corridor. Excellent walking area!

Amazing 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom condo in Laguna Niguel / Dana Point area. Amenities included: balcony, central heat, deck, dishwasher, pool, stainless steel appliance, washer dryer, tennis court, basketball court, and walking trails. No Utilities included. Is pet friendly. Date Available: Aug 1st 2019. $3,750/month rent. $3,750 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page or contact Mr. Glad at 949-350-7499 to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.