Laguna Niguel, CA
32393 Outrigger Way
Last updated May 24 2020 at 7:04 AM

32393 Outrigger Way

32393 Outrigger Way · (949) 350-7499
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Location

32393 Outrigger Way, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Quissett Bay

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,750

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1340 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Great location! Quiet, end of cul-de-sac unit. Attached 2 car garage with direct home access. 1 mile to Salt Creek State Beach and Ritz Carlton Resort. 1/2 mile to the Monarch Beach Resort and the Links at Monarch Beach golf course. Adjacent to Salt Creek Regional Corridor. Walk paved trail to Salt Creek State Beach along the Links at Monarch Beach and paved walking trails along the Salt Creek Regional Corridor. Excellent walking area!
Amazing 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom condo in Laguna Niguel / Dana Point area. Amenities included: balcony, central heat, deck, dishwasher, pool, stainless steel appliance, washer dryer, tennis court, basketball court, and walking trails. No Utilities included. Is pet friendly. Date Available: Aug 1st 2019. $3,750/month rent. $3,750 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page or contact Mr. Glad at 949-350-7499 to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 32393 Outrigger Way have any available units?
32393 Outrigger Way has a unit available for $3,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Laguna Niguel, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laguna Niguel Rent Report.
What amenities does 32393 Outrigger Way have?
Some of 32393 Outrigger Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 32393 Outrigger Way currently offering any rent specials?
32393 Outrigger Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 32393 Outrigger Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 32393 Outrigger Way is pet friendly.
Does 32393 Outrigger Way offer parking?
Yes, 32393 Outrigger Way does offer parking.
Does 32393 Outrigger Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 32393 Outrigger Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 32393 Outrigger Way have a pool?
Yes, 32393 Outrigger Way has a pool.
Does 32393 Outrigger Way have accessible units?
No, 32393 Outrigger Way does not have accessible units.
Does 32393 Outrigger Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 32393 Outrigger Way has units with dishwashers.
