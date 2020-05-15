32012 Isle Vista

Amenities

Custom estate located in the prestigious guard-gated community of Monarch Point. Breathtaking panoramic views of the canyon and city lights. This home sits at the top of Laguna Niguel surrounded by nature. The sought after location includes 4 spacious bedrooms and 3.5 baths with ocean views from the Master bedroom. The Grand Foyer leads you into an open and spacious floorplan with a completely remodeled kitchen and great room. No expense was spared to transform this home into modern elegance. The gourmet kitchen is complete with top of the line appliances, an oversized center island and expansive views making it perfect for entertaining. The luxurious Master suite includes: a cozy fireplace, romantic balcony overlooking the stunning views, a sitting/office area, walk in shower and soaking tub. The home even has a bedroom down stairs with a private bathroom perfect for guests. Beautifully upgraded with marble flooring, French-doors, dramatic staircase and so much more! The upgrades are endless. Don’t miss out on this amazing opportunity to live in this very high end community. Club house includes, pool, tennis courts, racquetball, etc. This home is exceptional and leaves nothing to be desired. Near Laguna Beach, Ritz Carlton and Dana Point. Call for details or a private showing.