Laguna Niguel, CA
32012 Isle Vista
Last updated September 17 2019 at 11:10 AM

32012 Isle Vista

32012 Isle Vista
Location

32012 Isle Vista, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Monarch Pointe

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
pool
racquetball court
tennis court
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
ice maker
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
racquetball court
tennis court
Custom estate located in the prestigious guard-gated community of Monarch Point. Breathtaking panoramic views of the canyon and city lights. This home sits at the top of Laguna Niguel surrounded by nature. The sought after location includes 4 spacious bedrooms and 3.5 baths with ocean views from the Master bedroom. The Grand Foyer leads you into an open and spacious floorplan with a completely remodeled kitchen and great room. No expense was spared to transform this home into modern elegance. The gourmet kitchen is complete with top of the line appliances, an oversized center island and expansive views making it perfect for entertaining. The luxurious Master suite includes: a cozy fireplace, romantic balcony overlooking the stunning views, a sitting/office area, walk in shower and soaking tub. The home even has a bedroom down stairs with a private bathroom perfect for guests. Beautifully upgraded with marble flooring, French-doors, dramatic staircase and so much more! The upgrades are endless. Don’t miss out on this amazing opportunity to live in this very high end community. Club house includes, pool, tennis courts, racquetball, etc. This home is exceptional and leaves nothing to be desired. Near Laguna Beach, Ritz Carlton and Dana Point. Call for details or a private showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 32012 Isle Vista have any available units?
32012 Isle Vista doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Niguel, CA.
How much is rent in Laguna Niguel, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laguna Niguel Rent Report.
What amenities does 32012 Isle Vista have?
Some of 32012 Isle Vista's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 32012 Isle Vista currently offering any rent specials?
32012 Isle Vista is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 32012 Isle Vista pet-friendly?
No, 32012 Isle Vista is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Niguel.
Does 32012 Isle Vista offer parking?
Yes, 32012 Isle Vista offers parking.
Does 32012 Isle Vista have units with washers and dryers?
No, 32012 Isle Vista does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 32012 Isle Vista have a pool?
Yes, 32012 Isle Vista has a pool.
Does 32012 Isle Vista have accessible units?
No, 32012 Isle Vista does not have accessible units.
Does 32012 Isle Vista have units with dishwashers?
No, 32012 Isle Vista does not have units with dishwashers.
