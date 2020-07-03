32 Marseille

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub tennis court

Gorgeous Ocean Views, Mountain Views, Split Level Town home In The Sought After Guard Gated Neighborhood Of Laguna Sur. This Home Features 3 Bed, 2.5 Bath, 2657 Square Feet, 2 Car Attached Garage, High Ceilings, Recently Remodeled Kitchen With Granite Counter Tops, Cherry Wood Cabinets, New Dishwasher And Recessed Lighting. Dining Room And Family Room Lead Out To The Patio Where You Can Step Out To Ocean Views. Master Bedroom Suite Is On The First Lower Level With Access To The Large Yard, BBQ, Upgraded Bathroom With Separate Tub And Shower, Dual Vanities And Large Walk In Closet. Master Also Has A Suite That Can Be Used As An Office With A See Through Fireplace. The Two Bedrooms Are On The Third Level With A Jack And Jill Bathroom. This Home Is Very Private As There Are No Homes Behind It. Community Amenities Offers 2 Resort Style Pools, Spa And Tennis Courts. Some Of The Furniture Is Optional. Hurry, This Home Will Not Last!!