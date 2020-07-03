All apartments in Laguna Niguel
Find more places like 32 Marseille.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Laguna Niguel, CA
/
32 Marseille
Last updated February 14 2020 at 3:15 AM

32 Marseille

32 Marseille · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Laguna Niguel
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

32 Marseille, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Gorgeous Ocean Views, Mountain Views, Split Level Town home In The Sought After Guard Gated Neighborhood Of Laguna Sur. This Home Features 3 Bed, 2.5 Bath, 2657 Square Feet, 2 Car Attached Garage, High Ceilings, Recently Remodeled Kitchen With Granite Counter Tops, Cherry Wood Cabinets, New Dishwasher And Recessed Lighting. Dining Room And Family Room Lead Out To The Patio Where You Can Step Out To Ocean Views. Master Bedroom Suite Is On The First Lower Level With Access To The Large Yard, BBQ, Upgraded Bathroom With Separate Tub And Shower, Dual Vanities And Large Walk In Closet. Master Also Has A Suite That Can Be Used As An Office With A See Through Fireplace. The Two Bedrooms Are On The Third Level With A Jack And Jill Bathroom. This Home Is Very Private As There Are No Homes Behind It. Community Amenities Offers 2 Resort Style Pools, Spa And Tennis Courts. Some Of The Furniture Is Optional. Hurry, This Home Will Not Last!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 32 Marseille have any available units?
32 Marseille doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Niguel, CA.
How much is rent in Laguna Niguel, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laguna Niguel Rent Report.
What amenities does 32 Marseille have?
Some of 32 Marseille's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 32 Marseille currently offering any rent specials?
32 Marseille is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 32 Marseille pet-friendly?
No, 32 Marseille is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Niguel.
Does 32 Marseille offer parking?
Yes, 32 Marseille offers parking.
Does 32 Marseille have units with washers and dryers?
No, 32 Marseille does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 32 Marseille have a pool?
Yes, 32 Marseille has a pool.
Does 32 Marseille have accessible units?
No, 32 Marseille does not have accessible units.
Does 32 Marseille have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 32 Marseille has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Best Cities for Families 2019
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Broadstone Cavora
26033 Cape Dr
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Windridge
24922 Hidden Hills Rd
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
BROADSTONE VILARA
26033 Getty Drive
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Skye at Laguna Niguel
28100 Cabot Rd
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Pointe Niguel
29781 Niguel Rd
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Apex Laguna Niguel
27960 Cabot Rd
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Blu Laguna Niguel Apartment Homes
27930 Cabot Road
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Seaside at Laguna Heights
31 Seaport
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677

Similar Pages

Laguna Niguel 1 BedroomsLaguna Niguel 2 Bedrooms
Laguna Niguel 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLaguna Niguel Pet Friendly Places
Laguna Niguel Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASan Diego, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Huntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CANewport Beach, CATemecula, CAChino, CAPomona, CA
La Habra, CAEncinitas, CABuena Park, CASan Clemente, CANorwalk, CABrea, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego