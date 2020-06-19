31821 Monarch Crest

Amenities
ONE OF A KIND, SPECTACULAR OCEAN VIEWS await you in this NEWLY REMODELED, guard-gated custom estate in the exclusive community of Pinnacle at Monarch Point. Perched on almost ¾ of an acre, and approximately 7,800 SF of spacious living, a long private gated driveway with breathtaking views will lead to the entrance of the home. The 2,200 SF garage can accommodate up to 9 cars, ideal for showcasing your automotive pursuits. Enter through the palatial grand foyer and leave all your worries behind. Impressive and newly upgraded gourmet kitchen featuring Sub-Zero refrigerators, 72-inch sink, coffee station, and wine refrigerator opens to family room boasting panoramic ocean views & large pocket doors that blend seamlessly to the blue ocean background. The kitchen has been designed with entertainment in mind and offers built-in eating area and a gorgeous custom bar with refrigerator. Other features of the home include large windows with ocean views throughout most rooms in the home, private pool & spa, wood paneled office, elevator, movie room, game room, and more! Close to world class resorts such as the Ritz Carlton & Montage Resort and some of the finest beaches that the Pacific Ocean has to offer. Don’t miss this once in a lifetime opportunity!! For a private tour of this home, all Cesi Pagano & Associates at 949-370-0819.