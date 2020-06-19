All apartments in Laguna Niguel
Find more places like 31821 Monarch Crest.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Laguna Niguel, CA
/
31821 Monarch Crest
Last updated May 26 2020 at 7:45 PM

31821 Monarch Crest

31821 Monarch Crest · (949) 370-0819
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Laguna Niguel
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

31821 Monarch Crest, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Monarch Pointe

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

6 Bedrooms

Unit 6 Bed · Avail. now

$27,000

Click to see floorplan

6 Bed · 9 Bath · 7796 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
ceiling fan
elevator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
game room
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
ONE OF A KIND, SPECTACULAR OCEAN VIEWS await you in this NEWLY REMODELED, guard-gated custom estate in the exclusive community of Pinnacle at Monarch Point. Perched on almost ¾ of an acre, and approximately 7,800 SF of spacious living, a long private gated driveway with breathtaking views will lead to the entrance of the home. The 2,200 SF garage can accommodate up to 9 cars, ideal for showcasing your automotive pursuits. Enter through the palatial grand foyer and leave all your worries behind. Impressive and newly upgraded gourmet kitchen featuring Sub-Zero refrigerators, 72-inch sink, coffee station, and wine refrigerator opens to family room boasting panoramic ocean views & large pocket doors that blend seamlessly to the blue ocean background. The kitchen has been designed with entertainment in mind and offers built-in eating area and a gorgeous custom bar with refrigerator. Other features of the home include large windows with ocean views throughout most rooms in the home, private pool & spa, wood paneled office, elevator, movie room, game room, and more! Close to world class resorts such as the Ritz Carlton & Montage Resort and some of the finest beaches that the Pacific Ocean has to offer. Don’t miss this once in a lifetime opportunity!! For a private tour of this home, all Cesi Pagano & Associates at 949-370-0819.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 9 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 31821 Monarch Crest have any available units?
31821 Monarch Crest has a unit available for $27,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Laguna Niguel, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laguna Niguel Rent Report.
What amenities does 31821 Monarch Crest have?
Some of 31821 Monarch Crest's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 31821 Monarch Crest currently offering any rent specials?
31821 Monarch Crest isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 31821 Monarch Crest pet-friendly?
No, 31821 Monarch Crest is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Niguel.
Does 31821 Monarch Crest offer parking?
Yes, 31821 Monarch Crest does offer parking.
Does 31821 Monarch Crest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 31821 Monarch Crest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 31821 Monarch Crest have a pool?
Yes, 31821 Monarch Crest has a pool.
Does 31821 Monarch Crest have accessible units?
No, 31821 Monarch Crest does not have accessible units.
Does 31821 Monarch Crest have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 31821 Monarch Crest has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 31821 Monarch Crest?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Broadstone Cavora
26033 Cape Dr
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Windridge
24922 Hidden Hills Rd
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
BROADSTONE VILARA
26033 Getty Drive
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Skye at Laguna Niguel
28100 Cabot Rd
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Pointe Niguel
29781 Niguel Rd
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Apex Laguna Niguel
27960 Cabot Rd
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Blu Laguna Niguel Apartment Homes
27930 Cabot Road
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Seaside at Laguna Heights
31 Seaport
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677

Similar Pages

Laguna Niguel 1 BedroomsLaguna Niguel 2 Bedrooms
Laguna Niguel 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLaguna Niguel Pet Friendly Places
Laguna Niguel Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASan Diego, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Huntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CANewport Beach, CATemecula, CAChino, CAPomona, CA
La Habra, CAEncinitas, CABuena Park, CASan Clemente, CANorwalk, CABrea, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity