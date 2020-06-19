31821 Monarch Crest

Amenities

dishwasher garage recently renovated pool ceiling fan elevator

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities elevator game room parking pool garage hot tub

ONE OF A KIND, SPECTACULAR OCEAN VIEWS await you in this NEWLY REMODELED, guard-gated custom estate in the exclusive community of Pinnacle at Monarch Point. Perched on almost ¾ of an acre, and approximately 7,800 SF of spacious living, a long private gated driveway with breathtaking views will lead to the entrance of the home. The 2,200 SF garage can accommodate up to 9 cars, ideal for showcasing your automotive pursuits. Enter through the palatial grand foyer and leave all your worries behind. Impressive and newly upgraded gourmet kitchen featuring Sub-Zero refrigerators, 72-inch sink, coffee station, and wine refrigerator opens to family room boasting panoramic ocean views & large pocket doors that blend seamlessly to the blue ocean background. The kitchen has been designed with entertainment in mind and offers built-in eating area and a gorgeous custom bar with refrigerator. Other features of the home include large windows with ocean views throughout most rooms in the home, private pool & spa, wood paneled office, elevator, movie room, game room, and more! Close to world class resorts such as the Ritz Carlton & Montage Resort and some of the finest beaches that the Pacific Ocean has to offer. Don’t miss this once in a lifetime opportunity!! For a private tour of this home, all Cesi Pagano & Associates at 949-370-0819.