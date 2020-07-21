31802 Isle Royal Drive

Amenities

Stunning Single Story Open Contemporary Home in the community of "Niguel West"! Elegant "Zen" Entry Courtyard - Separate Home Office Entry - 4 Generously Sized Bedrooms - 2 Full Bathrooms - Interior Courtyard w/ Fountain - Built-In Heated Pool & Spa - Golf Course Views & Ocean Breezes - Single Level - Tiled and Wood Floors in Bedrooms and Hallways - Pet Friendly - Garden and Pool Service Included - Large Open Lot - Vegetable/Herb Garden Area - Gas Stove 5 Burner - Double Wall Mounted Ovens - Excellent proximity to the Pacific Ocean and the World Renowned Salt Creek Beach, as well the Ritz Carlton and Monarch Beach Resorts! Minutes away from Dana Point and both its Harbor and Lantern District shops and restaurants as well Laguna Beach!