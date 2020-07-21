All apartments in Laguna Niguel
Find more places like 31802 Isle Royal Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Laguna Niguel, CA
/
31802 Isle Royal Drive
Last updated April 17 2020 at 6:07 AM

31802 Isle Royal Drive

31802 Isle Royal Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Laguna Niguel
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryers
See all

Location

31802 Isle Royal Drive, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
pool
hot tub
courtyard
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
parking
pool
hot tub
Stunning Single Story Open Contemporary Home in the community of "Niguel West"! Elegant "Zen" Entry Courtyard - Separate Home Office Entry - 4 Generously Sized Bedrooms - 2 Full Bathrooms - Interior Courtyard w/ Fountain - Built-In Heated Pool & Spa - Golf Course Views & Ocean Breezes - Single Level - Tiled and Wood Floors in Bedrooms and Hallways - Pet Friendly - Garden and Pool Service Included - Large Open Lot - Vegetable/Herb Garden Area - Gas Stove 5 Burner - Double Wall Mounted Ovens - Excellent proximity to the Pacific Ocean and the World Renowned Salt Creek Beach, as well the Ritz Carlton and Monarch Beach Resorts! Minutes away from Dana Point and both its Harbor and Lantern District shops and restaurants as well Laguna Beach!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 31802 Isle Royal Drive have any available units?
31802 Isle Royal Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Niguel, CA.
How much is rent in Laguna Niguel, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laguna Niguel Rent Report.
What amenities does 31802 Isle Royal Drive have?
Some of 31802 Isle Royal Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 31802 Isle Royal Drive currently offering any rent specials?
31802 Isle Royal Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 31802 Isle Royal Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 31802 Isle Royal Drive is pet friendly.
Does 31802 Isle Royal Drive offer parking?
Yes, 31802 Isle Royal Drive offers parking.
Does 31802 Isle Royal Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 31802 Isle Royal Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 31802 Isle Royal Drive have a pool?
Yes, 31802 Isle Royal Drive has a pool.
Does 31802 Isle Royal Drive have accessible units?
No, 31802 Isle Royal Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 31802 Isle Royal Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 31802 Isle Royal Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Broadstone Cavora
26033 Cape Dr
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Windridge
24922 Hidden Hills Rd
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Elán The Overlook at Laguna
102 Calais St
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Skye at Laguna Niguel
28100 Cabot Rd
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Pointe Niguel
29781 Niguel Rd
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Apex Laguna Niguel
27960 Cabot Rd
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Blu Laguna Niguel Apartment Homes
27930 Cabot Road
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Seaside at Laguna Heights
31 Seaport
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677

Similar Pages

Laguna Niguel 1 Bedroom ApartmentsLaguna Niguel 2 Bedroom Apartments
Laguna Niguel Apartments with BalconiesLaguna Niguel Pet Friendly Apartments
Laguna Niguel Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASan Diego, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CA
Huntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CATemecula, CAChino, CAPomona, CAGarden Grove, CA
San Clemente, CALa Habra, CAPlacentia, CABuena Park, CABrea, CAFountain Valley, CANorwalk, CASan Bernardino, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Laguna Heights
Marina Hills

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego