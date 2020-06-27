31731 Isle Vista

Amenities

Views, views, views! Breathtaking Views of the city and the ocean? , hills and mountains. Located in the great guard gated Monarch Point Estate. This incredible 5,500 S.F. custom estate newly remodeled with a magnificent huge indoor pool, an ONYX custom bar area and indoor fireplace with plasma TV. Features 6 large bedrooms, new carpet, exercise room, built in desk/ study area with 3 computer stations, living ,dining & family room with new stained wood floors, 4 fireplaces, outdoor fire pit. Fabulous new spacious designer kitchen, new quartz counters, splash tile, new stainless steel appliances, bar, pantry, enormous island, new stained cabinets, 2 dishwashers, dumbwaiter. Bathrooms and laundry with new tile floors & new light fixtures.The Master is located privately on the top level, fireplace, Jacuzzi bathtub, private exercise room, sauna, 2 balconies, panoramic ocean views. Very elegant & luxury home front with custom gate & glass work that greets you at the entry, new lush landscape, built in BRBQ, architectural stones, speakers for entertaining, enormous spaces and beautiful views! Drive through your own custom gated driveway, custom garage door with epoxy floors & built in cabinets. Backyard new artificial grass and custom waterfall. Monarch Point offers HOA oversize pool, spa, tennis court, racquetball courts & clubhouse. Close to hiking trails, Dana Point Harbor, Salt Creek Beach, Ritz-Carlton, St.Regis Monarch Beach & Monarch Beach Golf Links, finest OC Restaurants.