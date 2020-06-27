All apartments in Laguna Niguel
31731 Isle Vista

31731 Isle Vista · No Longer Available
Location

31731 Isle Vista, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Monarch Pointe

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
fire pit
gym
parking
pool
racquetball court
garage
hot tub
sauna
tennis court
Views, views, views! Breathtaking Views of the city and the ocean? , hills and mountains. Located in the great guard gated Monarch Point Estate. This incredible 5,500 S.F. custom estate newly remodeled with a magnificent huge indoor pool, an ONYX custom bar area and indoor fireplace with plasma TV. Features 6 large bedrooms, new carpet, exercise room, built in desk/ study area with 3 computer stations, living ,dining & family room with new stained wood floors, 4 fireplaces, outdoor fire pit. Fabulous new spacious designer kitchen, new quartz counters, splash tile, new stainless steel appliances, bar, pantry, enormous island, new stained cabinets, 2 dishwashers, dumbwaiter. Bathrooms and laundry with new tile floors & new light fixtures.The Master is located privately on the top level, fireplace, Jacuzzi bathtub, private exercise room, sauna, 2 balconies, panoramic ocean views. Very elegant & luxury home front with custom gate & glass work that greets you at the entry, new lush landscape, built in BRBQ, architectural stones, speakers for entertaining, enormous spaces and beautiful views! Drive through your own custom gated driveway, custom garage door with epoxy floors & built in cabinets. Backyard new artificial grass and custom waterfall. Monarch Point offers HOA oversize pool, spa, tennis court, racquetball courts & clubhouse. Close to hiking trails, Dana Point Harbor, Salt Creek Beach, Ritz-Carlton, St.Regis Monarch Beach & Monarch Beach Golf Links, finest OC Restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 31731 Isle Vista have any available units?
31731 Isle Vista doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Niguel, CA.
How much is rent in Laguna Niguel, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laguna Niguel Rent Report.
What amenities does 31731 Isle Vista have?
Some of 31731 Isle Vista's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 31731 Isle Vista currently offering any rent specials?
31731 Isle Vista is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 31731 Isle Vista pet-friendly?
No, 31731 Isle Vista is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Niguel.
Does 31731 Isle Vista offer parking?
Yes, 31731 Isle Vista offers parking.
Does 31731 Isle Vista have units with washers and dryers?
No, 31731 Isle Vista does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 31731 Isle Vista have a pool?
Yes, 31731 Isle Vista has a pool.
Does 31731 Isle Vista have accessible units?
No, 31731 Isle Vista does not have accessible units.
Does 31731 Isle Vista have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 31731 Isle Vista has units with dishwashers.
