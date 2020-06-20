31695 West Nine Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan furnished hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Absolutely gorgeous turnkey one of a kind condo. This home has a huge deck (approx 1000sq ft) with an unobstructed view of the golf course. Only minutes from world renowned beaches, this nicely updated lower level condo. Interior features include a remodeled kitchen, with new solid surface countertops, new wood flooring, drinking water filtration system, recessed lighting and newly painted in neutral colors make this move-in ready! TWO newly renovated bathrooms. Automatic awning on the deck as well as a plant sprinkler system and drainage. Truly enjoy the Ca lifestyle. Ride your bike to the beach and shopping - it's that close! Completely FURNISHED One 1 Year Term to be $2700/month| 6 months or less $3000/month