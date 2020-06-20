All apartments in Laguna Niguel
Home
/
Laguna Niguel, CA
/
31695 West Nine Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

31695 West Nine Drive

31695 West Nine Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location

31695 West Nine Drive, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
furnished
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Absolutely gorgeous turnkey one of a kind condo. This home has a huge deck (approx 1000sq ft) with an unobstructed view of the golf course. Only minutes from world renowned beaches, this nicely updated lower level condo. Interior features include a remodeled kitchen, with new solid surface countertops, new wood flooring, drinking water filtration system, recessed lighting and newly painted in neutral colors make this move-in ready! TWO newly renovated bathrooms. Automatic awning on the deck as well as a plant sprinkler system and drainage. Truly enjoy the Ca lifestyle. Ride your bike to the beach and shopping - it's that close! Completely FURNISHED One 1 Year Term to be $2700/month| 6 months or less $3000/month

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 31695 West Nine Drive have any available units?
31695 West Nine Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Niguel, CA.
How much is rent in Laguna Niguel, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laguna Niguel Rent Report.
What amenities does 31695 West Nine Drive have?
Some of 31695 West Nine Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 31695 West Nine Drive currently offering any rent specials?
31695 West Nine Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 31695 West Nine Drive pet-friendly?
No, 31695 West Nine Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Niguel.
Does 31695 West Nine Drive offer parking?
Yes, 31695 West Nine Drive offers parking.
Does 31695 West Nine Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 31695 West Nine Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 31695 West Nine Drive have a pool?
No, 31695 West Nine Drive does not have a pool.
Does 31695 West Nine Drive have accessible units?
No, 31695 West Nine Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 31695 West Nine Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 31695 West Nine Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
