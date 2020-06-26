31605 E Nine Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage

Gorgeous remodeled home with stunning views of El Niguel golf course from almost every room. New kitchen, appliances, bathrooms and an open and bright floor plan. Beautiful wood-like tile flooring. The large covered patio overlooking the golf course gives you the perfect place to start and end your days. Great community next to the El Niguel country club with community pools, spas, BBQ areas, and trails. Washer and dryer included in the unit. Oversize 2 car garage. A place anyone would love to call home.