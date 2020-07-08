All apartments in Laguna Niguel
Last updated December 15 2019 at 8:19 AM

31604 W Nine Drive

31604 West Nine Drive · No Longer Available
Location

31604 West Nine Drive, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Enjoy Ocean Breezes and Golf Course Views! Excellent condition and location! Located on the El Niguel Country Club Golf Course and under 2 miles to the beach. You'll enjoy golf course views from the living room/dining room, Kitchen and bedroom. Located near the open grassy area with the large fountain and views of canyon from the front of the home and the golf course views from the inside and back of the home. Enjoy the relaxing setting of the golf course from your large private and enclosed patio. Home offers two Master bedrooms with an additional third bedroom and two full bathrooms. Newer flooring, remodeled kitchen and bathrooms. Extra large 2 car garage for parking and plenty of room for storage. Unit includes washer/ dryer, refrigerator and it has air conditioning which you'll rarely needed so close to the beach. Quiet community located only couple miles from the beach. Close to schools, shopping, hiking and biking trails.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 31604 W Nine Drive have any available units?
31604 W Nine Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Niguel, CA.
How much is rent in Laguna Niguel, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laguna Niguel Rent Report.
What amenities does 31604 W Nine Drive have?
Some of 31604 W Nine Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 31604 W Nine Drive currently offering any rent specials?
31604 W Nine Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 31604 W Nine Drive pet-friendly?
No, 31604 W Nine Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Niguel.
Does 31604 W Nine Drive offer parking?
Yes, 31604 W Nine Drive offers parking.
Does 31604 W Nine Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 31604 W Nine Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 31604 W Nine Drive have a pool?
No, 31604 W Nine Drive does not have a pool.
Does 31604 W Nine Drive have accessible units?
No, 31604 W Nine Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 31604 W Nine Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 31604 W Nine Drive has units with dishwashers.

