31604 W Nine Drive

Enjoy Ocean Breezes and Golf Course Views! Excellent condition and location! Located on the El Niguel Country Club Golf Course and under 2 miles to the beach. You'll enjoy golf course views from the living room/dining room, Kitchen and bedroom. Located near the open grassy area with the large fountain and views of canyon from the front of the home and the golf course views from the inside and back of the home. Enjoy the relaxing setting of the golf course from your large private and enclosed patio. Home offers two Master bedrooms with an additional third bedroom and two full bathrooms. Newer flooring, remodeled kitchen and bathrooms. Extra large 2 car garage for parking and plenty of room for storage. Unit includes washer/ dryer, refrigerator and it has air conditioning which you'll rarely needed so close to the beach. Quiet community located only couple miles from the beach. Close to schools, shopping, hiking and biking trails.