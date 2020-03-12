All apartments in Laguna Niguel
Last updated August 6 2019 at 10:57 AM

31604 Crystal Sands Dr

31604 Crystal Sands Drive · No Longer Available
Location

31604 Crystal Sands Drive, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
FANTASTIC Ocean Views!! - Being nestled into the furthest corner of a community provides 2 things: 1) The BEST 270 degree panoramic views of both the ocean and the mountains, and 2) A real sense of privacy. With just the one adjoining unit (on the inferior side), this home feels like a single family house with no neighbors! The interior offers a large living room with vaulted ceilings, a kitchen with refrigerator provided (full size washer and dryer are provided too in the laundry closet), and 2 good size bedrooms, each with their own bathroom. A detached 2 car garage is also included. Just steps away, the fantastic community facilities include a large (and deep) sparkling pool and tremendous clubhouse.

(RLNE5018901)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 31604 Crystal Sands Dr have any available units?
31604 Crystal Sands Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Niguel, CA.
How much is rent in Laguna Niguel, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laguna Niguel Rent Report.
What amenities does 31604 Crystal Sands Dr have?
Some of 31604 Crystal Sands Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 31604 Crystal Sands Dr currently offering any rent specials?
31604 Crystal Sands Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 31604 Crystal Sands Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 31604 Crystal Sands Dr is pet friendly.
Does 31604 Crystal Sands Dr offer parking?
Yes, 31604 Crystal Sands Dr offers parking.
Does 31604 Crystal Sands Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 31604 Crystal Sands Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 31604 Crystal Sands Dr have a pool?
Yes, 31604 Crystal Sands Dr has a pool.
Does 31604 Crystal Sands Dr have accessible units?
No, 31604 Crystal Sands Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 31604 Crystal Sands Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 31604 Crystal Sands Dr has units with dishwashers.
