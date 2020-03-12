31604 Crystal Sands Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage pool

Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

FANTASTIC Ocean Views!! - Being nestled into the furthest corner of a community provides 2 things: 1) The BEST 270 degree panoramic views of both the ocean and the mountains, and 2) A real sense of privacy. With just the one adjoining unit (on the inferior side), this home feels like a single family house with no neighbors! The interior offers a large living room with vaulted ceilings, a kitchen with refrigerator provided (full size washer and dryer are provided too in the laundry closet), and 2 good size bedrooms, each with their own bathroom. A detached 2 car garage is also included. Just steps away, the fantastic community facilities include a large (and deep) sparkling pool and tremendous clubhouse.



