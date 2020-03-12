31604 Crystal Sands Dr

Amenities
FANTASTIC Ocean Views!! - Being nestled into the furthest corner of a community provides 2 things: 1) The BEST 270 degree panoramic views of both the ocean and the mountains, and 2) A real sense of privacy. With just the one adjoining unit (on the inferior side), this home feels like a single family house with no neighbors! The interior offers a large living room with vaulted ceilings, a kitchen with refrigerator provided (full size washer and dryer are provided too in the laundry closet), and 2 good size bedrooms, each with their own bathroom. A detached 2 car garage is also included. Just steps away, the fantastic community facilities include a large (and deep) sparkling pool and tremendous clubhouse.
(RLNE5018901)