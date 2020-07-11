All apartments in Laguna Niguel
31591 Crystal Sands Drive
31591 Crystal Sands Drive

31591 Crystal Sands Drive · No Longer Available
Location

31591 Crystal Sands Drive, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
This Recently upgraded home located in Pacific Island Niguel Summit I community which there is no age restrictions. Very private location. Main floor Den which could be used as a bedroom.Double door entry with ceramic tiles. Open floor plan with newer laminate wood floors downstairs and new carpet on stairways and upstairs. Living room with fireplace and direct access to enclosed patio. Large breakfast area. Good size Master bedroom with fireplace and balcony. Upgraded kitchen with quartz counter tops and ceramic flooring. newer double sink and fixtures. Newer flat cook top and oven. Laundry area in kitchen with washer and dryer included. Enclosed backyard patio with side gate access. HOA amenities feature a beautiful clubhouse, swimming pool and spa. Water ,trash and landscape maintenance are included. 2 car detached Garages. Easy access to walking trails and few minutes drive to beaches, shopping and entertainment centers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 31591 Crystal Sands Drive have any available units?
31591 Crystal Sands Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Niguel, CA.
How much is rent in Laguna Niguel, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laguna Niguel Rent Report.
What amenities does 31591 Crystal Sands Drive have?
Some of 31591 Crystal Sands Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 31591 Crystal Sands Drive currently offering any rent specials?
31591 Crystal Sands Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 31591 Crystal Sands Drive pet-friendly?
No, 31591 Crystal Sands Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Niguel.
Does 31591 Crystal Sands Drive offer parking?
Yes, 31591 Crystal Sands Drive offers parking.
Does 31591 Crystal Sands Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 31591 Crystal Sands Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 31591 Crystal Sands Drive have a pool?
Yes, 31591 Crystal Sands Drive has a pool.
Does 31591 Crystal Sands Drive have accessible units?
No, 31591 Crystal Sands Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 31591 Crystal Sands Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 31591 Crystal Sands Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
