31591 Crystal Sands Drive

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage hot tub

This Recently upgraded home located in Pacific Island Niguel Summit I community which there is no age restrictions. Very private location. Main floor Den which could be used as a bedroom.Double door entry with ceramic tiles. Open floor plan with newer laminate wood floors downstairs and new carpet on stairways and upstairs. Living room with fireplace and direct access to enclosed patio. Large breakfast area. Good size Master bedroom with fireplace and balcony. Upgraded kitchen with quartz counter tops and ceramic flooring. newer double sink and fixtures. Newer flat cook top and oven. Laundry area in kitchen with washer and dryer included. Enclosed backyard patio with side gate access. HOA amenities feature a beautiful clubhouse, swimming pool and spa. Water ,trash and landscape maintenance are included. 2 car detached Garages. Easy access to walking trails and few minutes drive to beaches, shopping and entertainment centers.