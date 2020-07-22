All apartments in Laguna Niguel
Last updated January 28 2020 at 6:58 PM

31427 E Nine Drive

31427 East Nine Drive · No Longer Available
Location

31427 East Nine Drive, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
gym
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Wow! Fabulous tranquil setting - right on the 2nd Fairway of El Niguel Golf Course - golf , lake and hillside views. This upper 3 bedroom 2 bath condo has vaulted ceilings with skylights....natural sunlight all day. This beautiful condo is turnkey with fresh paint, - all in neutral colors. The master suite is on the golf course side and has panoramic golf course views. Nice bright kitchen including refrigerator. Upper end unit has a garden window in dining area - you have magnificent views from every room! Laundry room is located off deck area in closet.. Huge deck (approximately 200 sq ft) ideal for entertaining. Detached two car garage with ample storage. Amenities include pool, spa & BBQ area. This stunning condo is close to beach, shopping, private tennis & fitness club, private golf club, jogging trails, Dana Point Harbour. Resort style living at its finest. Amenities include pool , spa and bbq area. You won't want to leave home - this condo is absolutely stunning!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 31427 E Nine Drive have any available units?
31427 E Nine Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Niguel, CA.
How much is rent in Laguna Niguel, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laguna Niguel Rent Report.
What amenities does 31427 E Nine Drive have?
Some of 31427 E Nine Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 31427 E Nine Drive currently offering any rent specials?
31427 E Nine Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 31427 E Nine Drive pet-friendly?
No, 31427 E Nine Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Niguel.
Does 31427 E Nine Drive offer parking?
Yes, 31427 E Nine Drive offers parking.
Does 31427 E Nine Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 31427 E Nine Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 31427 E Nine Drive have a pool?
Yes, 31427 E Nine Drive has a pool.
Does 31427 E Nine Drive have accessible units?
No, 31427 E Nine Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 31427 E Nine Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 31427 E Nine Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
