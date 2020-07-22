31427 E Nine Drive

Amenities

Wow! Fabulous tranquil setting - right on the 2nd Fairway of El Niguel Golf Course - golf , lake and hillside views. This upper 3 bedroom 2 bath condo has vaulted ceilings with skylights....natural sunlight all day. This beautiful condo is turnkey with fresh paint, - all in neutral colors. The master suite is on the golf course side and has panoramic golf course views. Nice bright kitchen including refrigerator. Upper end unit has a garden window in dining area - you have magnificent views from every room! Laundry room is located off deck area in closet.. Huge deck (approximately 200 sq ft) ideal for entertaining. Detached two car garage with ample storage. Amenities include pool, spa & BBQ area. This stunning condo is close to beach, shopping, private tennis & fitness club, private golf club, jogging trails, Dana Point Harbour. Resort style living at its finest. Amenities include pool , spa and bbq area. You won't want to leave home - this condo is absolutely stunning!