31371 Isle Vista

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool racquetball court garage tennis court

Gorgeous home on a cul-de-sac in Monarch Point.This home features 3 bedrooms, 3 full baths(One bedroom and bath

downstairs), private front and back yards and 2 car attached garage with driveway. This beautiful home features: formal living

room, separate family room and open kitchen. Kitchen features newer stainless steel appliances,upgraded tile flooring and sunny

breakfast nook. Convenient downstairs bedroom with full bath, perfect for a guest bedroom or home office. Upgraded laminated

wood flooring throughout downstairs. Upstairs features two spacious master suites each with their own private balcony. The big

Master suite features beautiful fireplace and large separate sitting area.Upgraded carpet throughout upstairs. Upgraded tile

flooring in all baths and laundry room. Upgraded windows throughout. Large landscaped backyard perfect for entertaining!

Association includes swimming pool with gorgeous ocean views, tennis courts, racquetball court and clubhouse. Incredible hiking

trails can lead you down to Laguna Beach! Excellent schools nearby and only 1.5 miles to the beach.