31371 Isle Vista

Amenities
Gorgeous home on a cul-de-sac in Monarch Point.This home features 3 bedrooms, 3 full baths(One bedroom and bath
downstairs), private front and back yards and 2 car attached garage with driveway. This beautiful home features: formal living
room, separate family room and open kitchen. Kitchen features newer stainless steel appliances,upgraded tile flooring and sunny
breakfast nook. Convenient downstairs bedroom with full bath, perfect for a guest bedroom or home office. Upgraded laminated
wood flooring throughout downstairs. Upstairs features two spacious master suites each with their own private balcony. The big
Master suite features beautiful fireplace and large separate sitting area.Upgraded carpet throughout upstairs. Upgraded tile
flooring in all baths and laundry room. Upgraded windows throughout. Large landscaped backyard perfect for entertaining!
Association includes swimming pool with gorgeous ocean views, tennis courts, racquetball court and clubhouse. Incredible hiking
trails can lead you down to Laguna Beach! Excellent schools nearby and only 1.5 miles to the beach.