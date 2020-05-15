All apartments in Laguna Niguel
Find more places like 31371 Isle Vista.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Laguna Niguel, CA
/
31371 Isle Vista
Last updated June 1 2019 at 10:20 PM

31371 Isle Vista

31371 Isle Vista · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Laguna Niguel
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

31371 Isle Vista, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Monarch Pointe

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
racquetball court
garage
tennis court
Gorgeous home on a cul-de-sac in Monarch Point.This home features 3 bedrooms, 3 full baths(One bedroom and bath
downstairs), private front and back yards and 2 car attached garage with driveway. This beautiful home features: formal living
room, separate family room and open kitchen. Kitchen features newer stainless steel appliances,upgraded tile flooring and sunny
breakfast nook. Convenient downstairs bedroom with full bath, perfect for a guest bedroom or home office. Upgraded laminated
wood flooring throughout downstairs. Upstairs features two spacious master suites each with their own private balcony. The big
Master suite features beautiful fireplace and large separate sitting area.Upgraded carpet throughout upstairs. Upgraded tile
flooring in all baths and laundry room. Upgraded windows throughout. Large landscaped backyard perfect for entertaining!
Association includes swimming pool with gorgeous ocean views, tennis courts, racquetball court and clubhouse. Incredible hiking
trails can lead you down to Laguna Beach! Excellent schools nearby and only 1.5 miles to the beach.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 31371 Isle Vista have any available units?
31371 Isle Vista doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Niguel, CA.
How much is rent in Laguna Niguel, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laguna Niguel Rent Report.
What amenities does 31371 Isle Vista have?
Some of 31371 Isle Vista's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 31371 Isle Vista currently offering any rent specials?
31371 Isle Vista is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 31371 Isle Vista pet-friendly?
No, 31371 Isle Vista is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Niguel.
Does 31371 Isle Vista offer parking?
Yes, 31371 Isle Vista offers parking.
Does 31371 Isle Vista have units with washers and dryers?
No, 31371 Isle Vista does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 31371 Isle Vista have a pool?
Yes, 31371 Isle Vista has a pool.
Does 31371 Isle Vista have accessible units?
No, 31371 Isle Vista does not have accessible units.
Does 31371 Isle Vista have units with dishwashers?
No, 31371 Isle Vista does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Broadstone Cavora
26033 Cape Dr
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Windridge
24922 Hidden Hills Rd
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
BROADSTONE VILARA
26033 Getty Drive
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Skye at Laguna Niguel
28100 Cabot Rd
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Pointe Niguel
29781 Niguel Rd
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Apex Laguna Niguel
27960 Cabot Rd
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Blu Laguna Niguel Apartment Homes
27930 Cabot Road
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Seaside at Laguna Heights
31 Seaport
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677

Similar Pages

Laguna Niguel 1 BedroomsLaguna Niguel 2 Bedrooms
Laguna Niguel 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLaguna Niguel Pet Friendly Places
Laguna Niguel Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASan Diego, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Huntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CANewport Beach, CATemecula, CAChino, CAPomona, CA
La Habra, CAEncinitas, CABuena Park, CASan Clemente, CANorwalk, CABrea, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego