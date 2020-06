Amenities

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

This beautiful 2 bedrooms, 2 bathroom lower unit condo is in the heart of Laguna Niguel right on the Golf Course. The unit has recently been painted, upgraded flooring throughout the house, upgraded bathrooms, upgraded windows, and gorgeous view of the golf course from the whole house and the mater bedroom. The house also offers 2 detached car garage which is very close to the unit, and inside laundry. Very close to shops, walking trails and beach.