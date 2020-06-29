31227 E Nine Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Absolutely beautiful custom condo located on El Niguel Golf Course with breathtaking lake & hillside views. Premier location off 1st Tee in 'A' Section. Totally remodelled... this fabulous condo boasts vaulted ceilings, fans, wooden flooring, steam bath, plantation shutters, designer paint, master suite, slipper bathtub, & pedistal sink. Kitchen has modern cabinets, stainless steel countertops, granite bar and slate flooring. Formal dining room with open concept. Huge deck(approximately 200 sq ft) for entertaining - forever golf and lake views. Laundry room in closet(deck area). Huge detached two car garage. No interior stairs. Amenities include BBQ area and swimming pool with spa. This condo is located in a beautiful tranquil setting. Minutes to the beach, El Niguel Golf & Country Club ... resort style living at it's best! A must to see ...custom design.. one of a kind.