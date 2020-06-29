All apartments in Laguna Niguel
/
Laguna Niguel, CA
/
31227 E Nine Drive
Last updated March 7 2020 at 9:07 AM

31227 E Nine Drive

31227 East Nine Drive · No Longer Available
Location

31227 East Nine Drive, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Absolutely beautiful custom condo located on El Niguel Golf Course with breathtaking lake & hillside views. Premier location off 1st Tee in 'A' Section. Totally remodelled... this fabulous condo boasts vaulted ceilings, fans, wooden flooring, steam bath, plantation shutters, designer paint, master suite, slipper bathtub, & pedistal sink. Kitchen has modern cabinets, stainless steel countertops, granite bar and slate flooring. Formal dining room with open concept. Huge deck(approximately 200 sq ft) for entertaining - forever golf and lake views. Laundry room in closet(deck area). Huge detached two car garage. No interior stairs. Amenities include BBQ area and swimming pool with spa. This condo is located in a beautiful tranquil setting. Minutes to the beach, El Niguel Golf & Country Club ... resort style living at it's best! A must to see ...custom design.. one of a kind.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 31227 E Nine Drive have any available units?
31227 E Nine Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Niguel, CA.
How much is rent in Laguna Niguel, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laguna Niguel Rent Report.
What amenities does 31227 E Nine Drive have?
Some of 31227 E Nine Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 31227 E Nine Drive currently offering any rent specials?
31227 E Nine Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 31227 E Nine Drive pet-friendly?
No, 31227 E Nine Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Niguel.
Does 31227 E Nine Drive offer parking?
Yes, 31227 E Nine Drive offers parking.
Does 31227 E Nine Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 31227 E Nine Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 31227 E Nine Drive have a pool?
Yes, 31227 E Nine Drive has a pool.
Does 31227 E Nine Drive have accessible units?
No, 31227 E Nine Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 31227 E Nine Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 31227 E Nine Drive has units with dishwashers.
