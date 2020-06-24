All apartments in Laguna Niguel
Home
/
Laguna Niguel, CA
/
30932 Calle Moraga
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

30932 Calle Moraga

30932 Calle Moraga · No Longer Available
Location

30932 Calle Moraga, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Niguel Summit

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Incredible panoramic unobstructed view and ocean breezes in highly desirable County Club Vistas community of Laguna Niguel. Sitting on a single loaded cul de sac high above the valley, this home offers 3 full bedrooms plus a den/office, private gated entry to the courtyard, a gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances and a built-in wine refrigerator, remodeled bathrooms, two car garage with epoxy coated floors, vaulted ceilings, glass disappearing wall of LaCantina folding doors, plenty of living space and entertainment areas flowing indoors and outdoors.  Beautifully landscaped backyard with Timbertech deck is perfect for family gatherings, BBQs and celebrations while you enjoy the spectacular sunset, city lights, ocean and mountain views. Spacious master suite balcony offers stunning views and multiple 4th of July firework displays. Great neighborhood with top rated schools, convenient location to 5 freeway and the 73 toll road access, major shopping, fine dining, numerous walking, biking, hiking trails and world famous beaches.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 30932 Calle Moraga have any available units?
30932 Calle Moraga doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Niguel, CA.
How much is rent in Laguna Niguel, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laguna Niguel Rent Report.
What amenities does 30932 Calle Moraga have?
Some of 30932 Calle Moraga's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 30932 Calle Moraga currently offering any rent specials?
30932 Calle Moraga is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 30932 Calle Moraga pet-friendly?
No, 30932 Calle Moraga is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Niguel.
Does 30932 Calle Moraga offer parking?
Yes, 30932 Calle Moraga offers parking.
Does 30932 Calle Moraga have units with washers and dryers?
No, 30932 Calle Moraga does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 30932 Calle Moraga have a pool?
No, 30932 Calle Moraga does not have a pool.
Does 30932 Calle Moraga have accessible units?
No, 30932 Calle Moraga does not have accessible units.
Does 30932 Calle Moraga have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 30932 Calle Moraga has units with dishwashers.
