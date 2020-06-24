30932 Calle Moraga

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard parking bbq/grill garage

Incredible panoramic unobstructed view and ocean breezes in highly desirable County Club Vistas community of Laguna Niguel. Sitting on a single loaded cul de sac high above the valley, this home offers 3 full bedrooms plus a den/office, private gated entry to the courtyard, a gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances and a built-in wine refrigerator, remodeled bathrooms, two car garage with epoxy coated floors, vaulted ceilings, glass disappearing wall of LaCantina folding doors, plenty of living space and entertainment areas flowing indoors and outdoors. Beautifully landscaped backyard with Timbertech deck is perfect for family gatherings, BBQs and celebrations while you enjoy the spectacular sunset, city lights, ocean and mountain views. Spacious master suite balcony offers stunning views and multiple 4th of July firework displays. Great neighborhood with top rated schools, convenient location to 5 freeway and the 73 toll road access, major shopping, fine dining, numerous walking, biking, hiking trails and world famous beaches.