30882 CALLE MORAGA

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Resort Style Living-Live like your on vacation year round in this panoramic view home w/ocean, golf course, city lights, valley & mountain views. Spacious 2,086 sqft, 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom detached home has a Mediterranean design and is located on a cul de sac, single loaded street. Beautiful Pergo coffee colored floors, light tan walls, bright white crown molding welcomes you into the entry & throughout the open concept kitchen & family room. Light & airy modernized kitchen features granite counters, stainless-steel faucet, new stainless-steel oven, microwave & new cabinet hardware. Walk through the kitchen & family room glass sliders to the amazing views from the side yard & backyard. Elegant dining & living rooms feature 20 foot ceilings w/crown molding throughout, custom fireplace & views. The downstairs bedroom makes for a great home office w/custom molding, bookcases, plantation shutters, glass entry doors & easy access to the hallway bathroom. The second story master offers new carpeting, cathedral ceilings, plantation shutters, outdoor balcony & panoramic views. Adjoining master bathroom w/granite counters, soaking tub, separate shower & walk-in closets. Two secondary bedrooms upstairs offer new coffee colored flooring & shared hallway bathroom. The rear yard is special w/stamped concrete patios and those fantastic panoramic views. Enjoy the beach, nearby walking trails, nearby resorts, award winning schools & great restaurants. This is a must see property!