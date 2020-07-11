30856 Calle Moraga

Amenities

Stunning Ocean Views from this Single Family Residence located in coveted Country Club Vistas in Laguna Niguel. Featuring 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 Baths, and beautifully remodeled interior. Large Formal Dining Room with recessed lighting and wonderful skylight. Remodeled Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances, Quartz Counters, Custom Tile Backsplash, Travertine Flooring, and Breakfast Bar. Kitchen Dining Nook for everyday Dining with stunning views. Downstairs Den with custom built-in s. Half Bath with granite counters. Upstairs features 2 secondary bedroom with shutters, and ceiling fans. Upstairs Bathroom with tub and shower. Master Bedroom is glorious with a large size retreat with marble surround fireplace, built-in shelves, and amazing views. Master bedroom features several closets, ceiling fan, and large balcony to take in the beautiful ocean views. Luxurious Master Bath with oversized jetted tub, shower, and dual sinks. Entertainer yard where you will spend most of your time soaking in the amazing ocean and hills views, custom fire pit with stacked stone, elevated patio area with glass walls to encompass the beautiful views. 2-Car Garage, beautiful front gated entry, and lush landscaping. Perfect location to shopping, ocean, and community amenities.