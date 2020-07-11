All apartments in Laguna Niguel
Find more places like 30856 Calle Moraga.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Laguna Niguel, CA
/
30856 Calle Moraga
Last updated July 3 2020 at 2:15 PM

30856 Calle Moraga

30856 Calle Moraga · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Laguna Niguel
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

30856 Calle Moraga, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Niguel Summit

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
garage
Stunning Ocean Views from this Single Family Residence located in coveted Country Club Vistas in Laguna Niguel. Featuring 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 Baths, and beautifully remodeled interior. Large Formal Dining Room with recessed lighting and wonderful skylight. Remodeled Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances, Quartz Counters, Custom Tile Backsplash, Travertine Flooring, and Breakfast Bar. Kitchen Dining Nook for everyday Dining with stunning views. Downstairs Den with custom built-in s. Half Bath with granite counters. Upstairs features 2 secondary bedroom with shutters, and ceiling fans. Upstairs Bathroom with tub and shower. Master Bedroom is glorious with a large size retreat with marble surround fireplace, built-in shelves, and amazing views. Master bedroom features several closets, ceiling fan, and large balcony to take in the beautiful ocean views. Luxurious Master Bath with oversized jetted tub, shower, and dual sinks. Entertainer yard where you will spend most of your time soaking in the amazing ocean and hills views, custom fire pit with stacked stone, elevated patio area with glass walls to encompass the beautiful views. 2-Car Garage, beautiful front gated entry, and lush landscaping. Perfect location to shopping, ocean, and community amenities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 30856 Calle Moraga have any available units?
30856 Calle Moraga doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Niguel, CA.
How much is rent in Laguna Niguel, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laguna Niguel Rent Report.
What amenities does 30856 Calle Moraga have?
Some of 30856 Calle Moraga's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 30856 Calle Moraga currently offering any rent specials?
30856 Calle Moraga is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 30856 Calle Moraga pet-friendly?
No, 30856 Calle Moraga is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Niguel.
Does 30856 Calle Moraga offer parking?
Yes, 30856 Calle Moraga offers parking.
Does 30856 Calle Moraga have units with washers and dryers?
No, 30856 Calle Moraga does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 30856 Calle Moraga have a pool?
No, 30856 Calle Moraga does not have a pool.
Does 30856 Calle Moraga have accessible units?
No, 30856 Calle Moraga does not have accessible units.
Does 30856 Calle Moraga have units with dishwashers?
No, 30856 Calle Moraga does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Broadstone Cavora
26033 Cape Dr
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Windridge
24922 Hidden Hills Rd
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Elán The Overlook at Laguna
102 Calais St
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
BROADSTONE VILARA
26033 Getty Drive
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Pointe Niguel
29781 Niguel Rd
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Apex Laguna Niguel
27960 Cabot Rd
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Blu Laguna Niguel Apartment Homes
27930 Cabot Road
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Seaside at Laguna Heights
31 Seaport
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677

Similar Pages

Laguna Niguel 1 BedroomsLaguna Niguel 2 Bedrooms
Laguna Niguel Apartments with BalconiesLaguna Niguel Pet Friendly Places
Laguna Niguel Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASan Diego, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CA
Huntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CATemecula, CAChino, CAPomona, CAGarden Grove, CA
San Clemente, CALa Habra, CAPlacentia, CABuena Park, CABrea, CAFountain Valley, CANorwalk, CASan Bernardino, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Laguna Heights
Marina Hills

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego