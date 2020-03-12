All apartments in Laguna Niguel
Find more places like 30535 Abington Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Laguna Niguel, CA
/
30535 Abington Ct
Last updated October 3 2019 at 7:31 AM

30535 Abington Ct

30535 Abington Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Laguna Niguel
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

30535 Abington Court, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677

Amenities

in unit laundry
putting green
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
putting green
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Looking for a beautiful remodeled home to rent? Previous owner was an interior designer.

• gorgeous remodeled kitchen along instant hot and cold water filter on tap
• freshly painted
• remodeled bathrooms
• hardwood floors
• master has dual walk-in closets
• fabulous double stone fireplace in backyard, great for hosting get together a and roasting s’mores
• small putting green with astroturf
• in room air conditioners in 3 rooms
• washer/dryer and refrigerator included
• peek a boo ocean views and breeze
• end of culdesac
• major cross street is Crown Valley; just past the public library and city hall
• close walking distance to grocery store, gym, and other eateries/shops
• owner pays water and gardener fees, tenant pays all other utilities
• pets negotiable with a higher security deposit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 30535 Abington Ct have any available units?
30535 Abington Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Niguel, CA.
How much is rent in Laguna Niguel, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laguna Niguel Rent Report.
What amenities does 30535 Abington Ct have?
Some of 30535 Abington Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, putting green, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 30535 Abington Ct currently offering any rent specials?
30535 Abington Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 30535 Abington Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 30535 Abington Ct is pet friendly.
Does 30535 Abington Ct offer parking?
Yes, 30535 Abington Ct offers parking.
Does 30535 Abington Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 30535 Abington Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 30535 Abington Ct have a pool?
No, 30535 Abington Ct does not have a pool.
Does 30535 Abington Ct have accessible units?
No, 30535 Abington Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 30535 Abington Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 30535 Abington Ct has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Broadstone Cavora
26033 Cape Dr
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Windridge
24922 Hidden Hills Rd
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
BROADSTONE VILARA
26033 Getty Drive
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Skye at Laguna Niguel
28100 Cabot Rd
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Pointe Niguel
29781 Niguel Rd
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Apex Laguna Niguel
27960 Cabot Rd
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Blu Laguna Niguel Apartment Homes
27930 Cabot Road
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Seaside at Laguna Heights
31 Seaport
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677

Similar Pages

Laguna Niguel 1 BedroomsLaguna Niguel 2 Bedrooms
Laguna Niguel 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLaguna Niguel Pet Friendly Places
Laguna Niguel Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASan Diego, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Huntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CANewport Beach, CATemecula, CAChino, CAPomona, CA
La Habra, CAEncinitas, CABuena Park, CASan Clemente, CANorwalk, CABrea, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego