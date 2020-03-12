30535 Abington Ct

Amenities
Looking for a beautiful remodeled home to rent? Previous owner was an interior designer.
• gorgeous remodeled kitchen along instant hot and cold water filter on tap
• freshly painted
• remodeled bathrooms
• hardwood floors
• master has dual walk-in closets
• fabulous double stone fireplace in backyard, great for hosting get together a and roasting s’mores
• small putting green with astroturf
• in room air conditioners in 3 rooms
• washer/dryer and refrigerator included
• peek a boo ocean views and breeze
• end of culdesac
• major cross street is Crown Valley; just past the public library and city hall
• close walking distance to grocery store, gym, and other eateries/shops
• owner pays water and gardener fees, tenant pays all other utilities
• pets negotiable with a higher security deposit