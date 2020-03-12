All apartments in Laguna Niguel
Find more places like 30442 La Vue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Laguna Niguel, CA
/
30442 La Vue
Last updated November 24 2019 at 8:37 PM

30442 La Vue

30442 La Vue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Laguna Niguel
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

30442 La Vue, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Niguel Summit

Amenities

pool
clubhouse
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
Spectacular view!!!Don't miss this opportunity. Large, light and bright detached home, high ceilings, four bedrooms and four full bathrooms, huge spacious living room and dining room with limestone flooring just under 4000 sq ft. Freshly painted and move in ready. Lots of fresh ocean breeze air flowing. Large master bedroom with a mesmerizing view, big walking closet, and oversized bathtub. Entertainment room with plenty of space for entertaining guests and kids. One of the bedrooms is downstairs with a full bath is perfect to host your guest comfortably. Kitchen just renewed with cabinets and faucet. Three fire places, enjoy your salt water private pool and Jacuzzi. Wonderful neighborhood, close to beaches and shopping center.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 30442 La Vue have any available units?
30442 La Vue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Niguel, CA.
How much is rent in Laguna Niguel, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laguna Niguel Rent Report.
What amenities does 30442 La Vue have?
Some of 30442 La Vue's amenities include pool, clubhouse, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 30442 La Vue currently offering any rent specials?
30442 La Vue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 30442 La Vue pet-friendly?
No, 30442 La Vue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Niguel.
Does 30442 La Vue offer parking?
No, 30442 La Vue does not offer parking.
Does 30442 La Vue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 30442 La Vue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 30442 La Vue have a pool?
Yes, 30442 La Vue has a pool.
Does 30442 La Vue have accessible units?
No, 30442 La Vue does not have accessible units.
Does 30442 La Vue have units with dishwashers?
No, 30442 La Vue does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Broadstone Cavora
26033 Cape Dr
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Windridge
24922 Hidden Hills Rd
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
BROADSTONE VILARA
26033 Getty Drive
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Skye at Laguna Niguel
28100 Cabot Rd
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Pointe Niguel
29781 Niguel Rd
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Apex Laguna Niguel
27960 Cabot Rd
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Blu Laguna Niguel Apartment Homes
27930 Cabot Road
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Seaside at Laguna Heights
31 Seaport
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677

Similar Pages

Laguna Niguel 1 BedroomsLaguna Niguel 2 Bedrooms
Laguna Niguel 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLaguna Niguel Pet Friendly Places
Laguna Niguel Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASan Diego, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Huntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CANewport Beach, CATemecula, CAChino, CAPomona, CA
La Habra, CAEncinitas, CABuena Park, CASan Clemente, CANorwalk, CABrea, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego