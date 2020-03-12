30442 La Vue

Amenities

Spectacular view!!!Don't miss this opportunity. Large, light and bright detached home, high ceilings, four bedrooms and four full bathrooms, huge spacious living room and dining room with limestone flooring just under 4000 sq ft. Freshly painted and move in ready. Lots of fresh ocean breeze air flowing. Large master bedroom with a mesmerizing view, big walking closet, and oversized bathtub. Entertainment room with plenty of space for entertaining guests and kids. One of the bedrooms is downstairs with a full bath is perfect to host your guest comfortably. Kitchen just renewed with cabinets and faucet. Three fire places, enjoy your salt water private pool and Jacuzzi. Wonderful neighborhood, close to beaches and shopping center.