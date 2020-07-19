All apartments in Laguna Niguel
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

30372 Alondra

30372 Alondra · No Longer Available
Location

30372 Alondra, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Niguel Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This single family, detached home is located in the heart of Laguna Niguel and is just minutes to the ocean. It sits at the end of a cul-de-sac and faces a lush hillside greenbelt. GORGEOUS, REMODELED KITCHEN has been opened up to the living room and has all custom hand-built, white, shaker cabinetry with soft close drawers/doors (you won’t believe the storage). Quartz counters (higher-end Calcutta) & beveled subway tile backsplash. New high-end, 5-burner Kitchen Aid gas range, Kitchen Aid dishwasher, Cosmo range hood, pull-out pantry drawers & breakfast bar. Wide plank flooring in beautiful gray/beige & new carpet upstairs. Living room has high ceiling (all new LED recessed lights), many windows & a remodeled fireplace to match the kitchen. Remodeled half bath, includes a custom built vanity with quartz counter. Large master bedroom with high ceiling, ceiling fan and a row of windows that give a view to the lush hillside. All 3 bedrooms are upstairs (loft has been converted to a bedroom). Gated front entry leads you to the front door and a wrap-around yard with Trex decking in the back. Air condenser is about 2 years old. Water heater is about 3 years old. Newer garage door and opener. Catch a fantastic hiking trail right in the neighborhood. Bike path entrance nearby that dead ends at the ocean. Award winning schools. Live less than 5 minutes to the ocean.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 30372 Alondra have any available units?
30372 Alondra doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Niguel, CA.
How much is rent in Laguna Niguel, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laguna Niguel Rent Report.
What amenities does 30372 Alondra have?
Some of 30372 Alondra's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 30372 Alondra currently offering any rent specials?
30372 Alondra is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 30372 Alondra pet-friendly?
No, 30372 Alondra is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Niguel.
Does 30372 Alondra offer parking?
Yes, 30372 Alondra offers parking.
Does 30372 Alondra have units with washers and dryers?
No, 30372 Alondra does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 30372 Alondra have a pool?
No, 30372 Alondra does not have a pool.
Does 30372 Alondra have accessible units?
No, 30372 Alondra does not have accessible units.
Does 30372 Alondra have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 30372 Alondra has units with dishwashers.
