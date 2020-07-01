All apartments in Laguna Niguel
Last updated June 10 2020 at 6:32 AM

30336 Le Port

30336 Le Port · No Longer Available
Location

30336 Le Port, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Niguel Summit

Amenities

recently renovated
bathtub
internet access
Unit Amenities
bathtub
recently renovated
Property Amenities
internet access
Located on a single-loaded street on a private corner lot near the top of the luxury hillside community of Niguel Summit, this beautiful home enjoys unobstructed, sit-down, panoramic views from both levels of Saddleback mountain, city lights, rolling hills, the golf course and ocean. The largest floor plan on one of the largest lots in the Belle Maison tract features cathedral ceilings, lots of natural light, a downstairs bedroom with a full bathroom, an office with built in cabinetry, and a bonus room. The spacious master suite is your private oasis with a remodeled bathroom, walk-in shower, large soaking tub, and over sized windows to maximize the spectacular views below. Upgrades and tech features include a custom wrought iron double door entry, PEX piping throughout, a Tesla charging station, bonus room and master suite with Wi-Fi Smart programmable thermostats. Enjoy the California coastal lifestyle with an ideal climate in the finest, prime location; just up the hill from the world-renowned Monarch Beach and Ritz Carlton 5- star resorts, golf and racquet clubs, and minutes from the charm of Laguna Beach, Dana Point Harbor, and some of southern California's finest beaches.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 30336 Le Port have any available units?
30336 Le Port doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Niguel, CA.
How much is rent in Laguna Niguel, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laguna Niguel Rent Report.
Is 30336 Le Port currently offering any rent specials?
30336 Le Port is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 30336 Le Port pet-friendly?
No, 30336 Le Port is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Niguel.
Does 30336 Le Port offer parking?
No, 30336 Le Port does not offer parking.
Does 30336 Le Port have units with washers and dryers?
No, 30336 Le Port does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 30336 Le Port have a pool?
No, 30336 Le Port does not have a pool.
Does 30336 Le Port have accessible units?
No, 30336 Le Port does not have accessible units.
Does 30336 Le Port have units with dishwashers?
No, 30336 Le Port does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 30336 Le Port have units with air conditioning?
No, 30336 Le Port does not have units with air conditioning.

