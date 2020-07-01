30336 Le Port

Amenities

Located on a single-loaded street on a private corner lot near the top of the luxury hillside community of Niguel Summit, this beautiful home enjoys unobstructed, sit-down, panoramic views from both levels of Saddleback mountain, city lights, rolling hills, the golf course and ocean. The largest floor plan on one of the largest lots in the Belle Maison tract features cathedral ceilings, lots of natural light, a downstairs bedroom with a full bathroom, an office with built in cabinetry, and a bonus room. The spacious master suite is your private oasis with a remodeled bathroom, walk-in shower, large soaking tub, and over sized windows to maximize the spectacular views below. Upgrades and tech features include a custom wrought iron double door entry, PEX piping throughout, a Tesla charging station, bonus room and master suite with Wi-Fi Smart programmable thermostats. Enjoy the California coastal lifestyle with an ideal climate in the finest, prime location; just up the hill from the world-renowned Monarch Beach and Ritz Carlton 5- star resorts, golf and racquet clubs, and minutes from the charm of Laguna Beach, Dana Point Harbor, and some of southern California's finest beaches.