Last updated December 6 2019 at 11:55 PM

30151 Anamonte

30151 Anamonte · No Longer Available
Location

30151 Anamonte, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Niguel Summit

Amenities

recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Coastal living at its best! Extraordinary PANORAMIC VIEWS from this elegantly remodeled 3 bedroom home located on a single loaded street in beautiful Village Nigel Summit. Experience lush verdant canyon, Santa Ana mountains, city lights views! Open concept living space with fully renovated kitchen featuring maple shaker wood cabinetry, quartzite counter tops & backsplash, stainless steel appliances, custom lighting & polished porcelain floors. Stunning see through gas fireplace inthe living room and family room, Private and serene master bedroom suite offers panoramic canyon views,. maple floors & fully remodelled bathroom with large walk in shower and tub. This beautiful home embodies the ideal indoor and outdoor coastal living. Minutes from from glorious California Coastline and resorts. Located close to shops, restaurants, hiking and bike trails as well as Blue Ribbon schools.
Photos & description provided by Francisca Rio of First Team Realty. To view the inside of this home please call or text Charles Mansur at 714-335-9898

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 30151 Anamonte have any available units?
30151 Anamonte doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Niguel, CA.
How much is rent in Laguna Niguel, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laguna Niguel Rent Report.
Is 30151 Anamonte currently offering any rent specials?
30151 Anamonte is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 30151 Anamonte pet-friendly?
No, 30151 Anamonte is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Niguel.
Does 30151 Anamonte offer parking?
No, 30151 Anamonte does not offer parking.
Does 30151 Anamonte have units with washers and dryers?
No, 30151 Anamonte does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 30151 Anamonte have a pool?
No, 30151 Anamonte does not have a pool.
Does 30151 Anamonte have accessible units?
No, 30151 Anamonte does not have accessible units.
Does 30151 Anamonte have units with dishwashers?
No, 30151 Anamonte does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 30151 Anamonte have units with air conditioning?
No, 30151 Anamonte does not have units with air conditioning.
