Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking hot tub

Come home to the wonderful gated community of Westgate Cove. Open floor plan, largest model in tract with spacious kitchen, 5 bedrooms, 3 1/4 baths, office and one bedroom on the first floor. All stainless steel appliances with granite counter tops, built-in Kitchen Aid refrigerator, Dutch door to the backyard with private heated spa, beautiful hardwood floors, upgraded double pane windows, new interior doors, new baseboards and crown molding.