Last updated August 19 2019 at 7:09 AM

3 Crested Butte Circle

3 Crested Butte Circle · No Longer Available
Location

3 Crested Butte Circle, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Gorgeous 4 bedroom 3 bath home on cul-de-sac in highly desirable Concord Hill neighborhood. Home has wood floors throughout, and beautifully updated kitchen and baths offering white cabinets with quartz countertops. There is a main floor bedroom and bathroom with additional 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms upstairs. The Backyard has a large patio for entertaining and a beautiful panoramic view of Saddleback mountain. Home is perfectly located and close to the harbor, beaches, world class restaurants, shopping and schools! Biking and walking trails are just steps away, conveniently accessible at the end of the cul-de-sac. Call/Text Tony English (949) 463-1085

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3 Crested Butte Circle have any available units?
3 Crested Butte Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Niguel, CA.
How much is rent in Laguna Niguel, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laguna Niguel Rent Report.
Is 3 Crested Butte Circle currently offering any rent specials?
3 Crested Butte Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3 Crested Butte Circle pet-friendly?
No, 3 Crested Butte Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Niguel.
Does 3 Crested Butte Circle offer parking?
No, 3 Crested Butte Circle does not offer parking.
Does 3 Crested Butte Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3 Crested Butte Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3 Crested Butte Circle have a pool?
No, 3 Crested Butte Circle does not have a pool.
Does 3 Crested Butte Circle have accessible units?
No, 3 Crested Butte Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 3 Crested Butte Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 3 Crested Butte Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3 Crested Butte Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 3 Crested Butte Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
