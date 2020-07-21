3 Crested Butte Circle

Amenities

Gorgeous 4 bedroom 3 bath home on cul-de-sac in highly desirable Concord Hill neighborhood. Home has wood floors throughout, and beautifully updated kitchen and baths offering white cabinets with quartz countertops. There is a main floor bedroom and bathroom with additional 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms upstairs. The Backyard has a large patio for entertaining and a beautiful panoramic view of Saddleback mountain. Home is perfectly located and close to the harbor, beaches, world class restaurants, shopping and schools! Biking and walking trails are just steps away, conveniently accessible at the end of the cul-de-sac. Call/Text Tony English (949) 463-1085