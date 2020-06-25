3 Bawley Street.

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool tennis court

This is the home you've been waiting for modern, upgraded. The Dutch door opens to a light, bright and airy living room with cathedral ceilings and recessed lighting. The sleek tiled flooring throughout the downstairs is the perfect shade of grey tones. The gas fireplace and large TV mounted above the fireplace can be watched from the kitchen, dining room or living room. The completely upgraded kitchen has Shaker cabinets, raised Subway tile back splash and stone counters. The Bertazzoni stove truly highlights the fantastic Stainless steel appliances. The large kitchen island opens to the dining and living areas and will truly be the centerpiece of your new home. One downstairs bedroom, currently being used as an office and one downstairs bathroom make it ideal for visiting guests. The two master suites have completely upgraded bathrooms with glass tiles, Shaker cabinets and stone counters. The backyard is an oasis of its own with mounted TV, drapery for privacy, covered lighted patio and concrete flooring. The backyard has mature landscaping and faux grass to make for a low maintenance and visually appealing entertaining space. Recent upgrades include HVAC, roof and dual pane windows. The Beacon Hill Village neighborhood has 3 community pools, spas and tennis courts