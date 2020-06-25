All apartments in Laguna Niguel
3 Bawley Street.
Laguna Niguel, CA
3 Bawley Street
Last updated June 6 2019 at 12:21 AM

3 Bawley Street

3 Bawley · No Longer Available
Laguna Niguel
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Pool
Location

3 Bawley, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Beacon Hill

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
tennis court
This is the home you've been waiting for modern, upgraded. The Dutch door opens to a light, bright and airy living room with cathedral ceilings and recessed lighting. The sleek tiled flooring throughout the downstairs is the perfect shade of grey tones. The gas fireplace and large TV mounted above the fireplace can be watched from the kitchen, dining room or living room. The completely upgraded kitchen has Shaker cabinets, raised Subway tile back splash and stone counters. The Bertazzoni stove truly highlights the fantastic Stainless steel appliances. The large kitchen island opens to the dining and living areas and will truly be the centerpiece of your new home. One downstairs bedroom, currently being used as an office and one downstairs bathroom make it ideal for visiting guests. The two master suites have completely upgraded bathrooms with glass tiles, Shaker cabinets and stone counters. The backyard is an oasis of its own with mounted TV, drapery for privacy, covered lighted patio and concrete flooring. The backyard has mature landscaping and faux grass to make for a low maintenance and visually appealing entertaining space. Recent upgrades include HVAC, roof and dual pane windows. The Beacon Hill Village neighborhood has 3 community pools, spas and tennis courts

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 3 Bawley Street have any available units?
3 Bawley Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Niguel, CA.
How much is rent in Laguna Niguel, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laguna Niguel Rent Report.
What amenities does 3 Bawley Street have?
Some of 3 Bawley Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3 Bawley Street currently offering any rent specials?
3 Bawley Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3 Bawley Street pet-friendly?
No, 3 Bawley Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Niguel.
Does 3 Bawley Street offer parking?
No, 3 Bawley Street does not offer parking.
Does 3 Bawley Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3 Bawley Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3 Bawley Street have a pool?
Yes, 3 Bawley Street has a pool.
Does 3 Bawley Street have accessible units?
No, 3 Bawley Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3 Bawley Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3 Bawley Street has units with dishwashers.

