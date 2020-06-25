All apartments in Laguna Niguel
Laguna Niguel, CA
/
29835 Andrea Way
29835 Andrea Way

29835 Andrea Way · No Longer Available
Location

29835 Andrea Way, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
Single story, spacious 5 Bedrooms, 3 baths home in the heart of Laguna Niguel, La Vita Tract with Ocean breeze, 3 miles to Beach. Light & Bright open floor plan. Separate living and family rooms. Living room with fireplace, cathedral ceilings & wood floors opens to formal dining room. Good size kitchen with garden window, granite counter tops, eating bar, double oven, gas stove-top and vent hood. Kitchen opens to spacious family room with Cathedral ceilings and French doors that opens to the back yard. Spacious master bedroom with French doors that opens to back yard. All bedrooms with French doors that opens to back, side or front yards. The 5th bedroom with its own bath and separate French exit doors, could be a guest room or a 2nd master bedroom. Tile & wood floors, light paint color. Inside laundry. Central A/C & heat. Brand new A/C. 9000+ sq ft lot, spacious front, side & back yards. Low maintenance back yard with nice builtin seating area with shade. 2 Car garage plus good size driveway that can park 3 additional cars. Award wining schools and school district. Centrally located, grocery stores, shops & restaurants within 1 mile. 3 miles to Salt Creek beach, Dana Point Lantern district, Dana Point Harbor, entertainment, theaters & restaurants. 1-2 mile to Laguna Niguel park on Crown Valley PRKWY and Laguna Niguel Regional park on La Paz Rd. Easy FRWY & Toll Road access. within minutes to Mission Viejo Mall & Aliso Viejo Market Center.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 29835 Andrea Way have any available units?
29835 Andrea Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Niguel, CA.
How much is rent in Laguna Niguel, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laguna Niguel Rent Report.
What amenities does 29835 Andrea Way have?
Some of 29835 Andrea Way's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 29835 Andrea Way currently offering any rent specials?
29835 Andrea Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 29835 Andrea Way pet-friendly?
No, 29835 Andrea Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Niguel.
Does 29835 Andrea Way offer parking?
Yes, 29835 Andrea Way offers parking.
Does 29835 Andrea Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 29835 Andrea Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 29835 Andrea Way have a pool?
No, 29835 Andrea Way does not have a pool.
Does 29835 Andrea Way have accessible units?
No, 29835 Andrea Way does not have accessible units.
Does 29835 Andrea Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 29835 Andrea Way has units with dishwashers.
