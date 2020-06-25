29835 Andrea Way

Amenities

Single story, spacious 5 Bedrooms, 3 baths home in the heart of Laguna Niguel, La Vita Tract with Ocean breeze, 3 miles to Beach. Light & Bright open floor plan. Separate living and family rooms. Living room with fireplace, cathedral ceilings & wood floors opens to formal dining room. Good size kitchen with garden window, granite counter tops, eating bar, double oven, gas stove-top and vent hood. Kitchen opens to spacious family room with Cathedral ceilings and French doors that opens to the back yard. Spacious master bedroom with French doors that opens to back yard. All bedrooms with French doors that opens to back, side or front yards. The 5th bedroom with its own bath and separate French exit doors, could be a guest room or a 2nd master bedroom. Tile & wood floors, light paint color. Inside laundry. Central A/C & heat. Brand new A/C. 9000+ sq ft lot, spacious front, side & back yards. Low maintenance back yard with nice builtin seating area with shade. 2 Car garage plus good size driveway that can park 3 additional cars. Award wining schools and school district. Centrally located, grocery stores, shops & restaurants within 1 mile. 3 miles to Salt Creek beach, Dana Point Lantern district, Dana Point Harbor, entertainment, theaters & restaurants. 1-2 mile to Laguna Niguel park on Crown Valley PRKWY and Laguna Niguel Regional park on La Paz Rd. Easy FRWY & Toll Road access. within minutes to Mission Viejo Mall & Aliso Viejo Market Center.