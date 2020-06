Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard hot tub

- ***THIS PROPERTY IS VACANT. VERY EASY TO VIEW*** Beautiful Panoramic Ocean through Saddleback View Remodeled Home with Large Backyard on a Single Loaded Culdesac Street. Past

the Large Front Yard and Gated Courtyard you will enter through a New Fiberglass Front Door into this Light and Bright Grand JM

Peters home. There is Beautiful New Panaget French Oak Wood Flooring throughout much of the first floor. The Lower Full Bathroom

adjacent to the Spacious Downstairs Bedroom or Office has been remodeled along with Most Windows in the Property being Replaced

by Milgard. The Remodeled Kitchen by Laguna's "Clive Christian" is of amazing quality, including a Subzero Refrigerator, Wolf Cooktop

and Wolf Double Oven. A remodeled Spa lends a tranquil feel to the Family Room with Open Concept to the Kitchen. An exceptionally

Large Backyard Enjoys the Phenomenal Panoramic Views and has a Vineyard Style Patio with Arbor Style Patio Cover. The Ocean and

Panoramic View Master Suite with Balcony adjoins the Fully Remodeled Master Bathroom with Large Walkin Closet. Along the Upper

Light flooded Hallway is a Large Secondary Bedroom and then another Completely Remodeled Full Bathroom. Double Doors lead to the

Bonus Room Sized Front Bedroom. Also the home was Re-Piped with Pex in 2019. An incredible home with Views of a Lifetime.



(RLNE5633799)