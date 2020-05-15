29596 Crown

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

EXCEPTIONAL opportunity in the highly desirable community of Niguel Ridge! Privately located at the end of a cul-de-sac, this beautiful home has an open floor plan with 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and over 2,100 square feet of light and bright living space. This beautiful home was just updated with all new paint, carpet, tile flooring, and light fixtures. The spacious kitchen features freshly painted white cabinets with plenty of storage and prep space. It also includes an “eat in” dining area and opens to the family room with fireplace and door leading to the backyard. Downstairs, you will also find, a convenient half bath and laundry room with washer/dryer hookups. Located on the second level, you will find three secondary bedrooms and the master suite. The master suite features high ceilings, natural light, a large walk-in closet, dual sink vanity, soaking tub and walk-in shower. The additional bedrooms are large and share a bathroom with another set of dual sinks. The backyard features a large covered patio and lawn area with panoramic views. The home is in excellent condition, centrally located to freeways/tolls, shopping, the regional park, recreation, Blue Ribbon Schools and minutes to the beach. HURRY, it won’t last!!!