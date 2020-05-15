All apartments in Laguna Niguel
Find more places like 29596 Crown.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Laguna Niguel, CA
/
29596 Crown
Last updated August 23 2019 at 11:10 PM

29596 Crown

29596 Crown Crk · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Laguna Niguel
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

29596 Crown Crk, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Niguel Ridge

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
EXCEPTIONAL opportunity in the highly desirable community of Niguel Ridge! Privately located at the end of a cul-de-sac, this beautiful home has an open floor plan with 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and over 2,100 square feet of light and bright living space. This beautiful home was just updated with all new paint, carpet, tile flooring, and light fixtures. The spacious kitchen features freshly painted white cabinets with plenty of storage and prep space. It also includes an “eat in” dining area and opens to the family room with fireplace and door leading to the backyard. Downstairs, you will also find, a convenient half bath and laundry room with washer/dryer hookups. Located on the second level, you will find three secondary bedrooms and the master suite. The master suite features high ceilings, natural light, a large walk-in closet, dual sink vanity, soaking tub and walk-in shower. The additional bedrooms are large and share a bathroom with another set of dual sinks. The backyard features a large covered patio and lawn area with panoramic views. The home is in excellent condition, centrally located to freeways/tolls, shopping, the regional park, recreation, Blue Ribbon Schools and minutes to the beach. HURRY, it won’t last!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 29596 Crown have any available units?
29596 Crown doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Niguel, CA.
How much is rent in Laguna Niguel, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laguna Niguel Rent Report.
What amenities does 29596 Crown have?
Some of 29596 Crown's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 29596 Crown currently offering any rent specials?
29596 Crown is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 29596 Crown pet-friendly?
No, 29596 Crown is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Niguel.
Does 29596 Crown offer parking?
No, 29596 Crown does not offer parking.
Does 29596 Crown have units with washers and dryers?
No, 29596 Crown does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 29596 Crown have a pool?
No, 29596 Crown does not have a pool.
Does 29596 Crown have accessible units?
No, 29596 Crown does not have accessible units.
Does 29596 Crown have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 29596 Crown has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Broadstone Cavora
26033 Cape Dr
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Windridge
24922 Hidden Hills Rd
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Elán The Overlook at Laguna
102 Calais St
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
BROADSTONE VILARA
26033 Getty Drive
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Skye at Laguna Niguel
28100 Cabot Rd
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Pointe Niguel
29781 Niguel Rd
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Blu Laguna Niguel Apartment Homes
27930 Cabot Road
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Seaside at Laguna Heights
31 Seaport
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677

Similar Pages

Laguna Niguel 1 BedroomsLaguna Niguel 2 Bedrooms
Laguna Niguel Apartments with BalconyLaguna Niguel Pet Friendly Places
Laguna Niguel Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASan Diego, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Huntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CANewport Beach, CATemecula, CAChino, CAPomona, CA
La Habra, CAEncinitas, CABuena Park, CASan Clemente, CANorwalk, CABrea, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego