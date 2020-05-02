All apartments in Laguna Niguel
Home
/
Laguna Niguel, CA
/
29552 Los Osos Drive
Last updated October 17 2019 at 7:24 PM

29552 Los Osos Drive

29552 Los Osos Drive · No Longer Available
Location

29552 Los Osos Drive, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Here's a wonderful home with history of owner occupied and nicely updated, A/C, looking fresh with near new PEC piping, pvc laminate wood look flooring throughout--Newport Sand, paint, cabinetry in bathrooms, master fan/light, light cans, and recent built in shelving/cabinetry, stainless stove/oven, lovely big back yard-- inside laundry, cathedral ceiling in living rm., granite kitchen counters, nice kitchen & family/dining combo rm., great covered front porch--you are going to want this delightful home in a great location high up in Niguel Hills neighborhood. Close for walking, biking, local city park off La Plata, to shopping & schools. Close access to fwy & tollway, Mission Viejo Mall, beaches. Please no smokers, screening pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 29552 Los Osos Drive have any available units?
29552 Los Osos Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Niguel, CA.
How much is rent in Laguna Niguel, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laguna Niguel Rent Report.
What amenities does 29552 Los Osos Drive have?
Some of 29552 Los Osos Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 29552 Los Osos Drive currently offering any rent specials?
29552 Los Osos Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 29552 Los Osos Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 29552 Los Osos Drive is pet friendly.
Does 29552 Los Osos Drive offer parking?
Yes, 29552 Los Osos Drive offers parking.
Does 29552 Los Osos Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 29552 Los Osos Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 29552 Los Osos Drive have a pool?
No, 29552 Los Osos Drive does not have a pool.
Does 29552 Los Osos Drive have accessible units?
No, 29552 Los Osos Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 29552 Los Osos Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 29552 Los Osos Drive has units with dishwashers.

