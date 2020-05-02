29552 Los Osos Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Here's a wonderful home with history of owner occupied and nicely updated, A/C, looking fresh with near new PEC piping, pvc laminate wood look flooring throughout--Newport Sand, paint, cabinetry in bathrooms, master fan/light, light cans, and recent built in shelving/cabinetry, stainless stove/oven, lovely big back yard-- inside laundry, cathedral ceiling in living rm., granite kitchen counters, nice kitchen & family/dining combo rm., great covered front porch--you are going to want this delightful home in a great location high up in Niguel Hills neighborhood. Close for walking, biking, local city park off La Plata, to shopping & schools. Close access to fwy & tollway, Mission Viejo Mall, beaches. Please no smokers, screening pets.