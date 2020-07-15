29546 Sedgewick Circle

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage

Spectacular panoramic views from this remodeled Single Level home! Photos do not do this view any justice- expansive forever views from the living/family areas, kitchen and master bedroom of the home. Bright open floor plan features skylights, laminate flooring throughout (no carpet!), tiled fireplace, separate interior laundry room, plantation shutters, mirrored closet doors, updated baths and a sleek modern kitchen. Other highlights include vinyl sliding doors, a finished 2-car garage, spacious open back yard with lawn and viewing decks to enjoy outdoor living. Cul-de-sac location on a single loaded street just a short walk to the community pool, hiking and nature trails.