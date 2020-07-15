All apartments in Laguna Niguel
29546 Sedgewick Circle
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:28 PM

29546 Sedgewick Circle

29546 Sedgewick Circle · No Longer Available
Location

29546 Sedgewick Circle, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Crown Valley Highlands

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Spectacular panoramic views from this remodeled Single Level home! Photos do not do this view any justice- expansive forever views from the living/family areas, kitchen and master bedroom of the home. Bright open floor plan features skylights, laminate flooring throughout (no carpet!), tiled fireplace, separate interior laundry room, plantation shutters, mirrored closet doors, updated baths and a sleek modern kitchen. Other highlights include vinyl sliding doors, a finished 2-car garage, spacious open back yard with lawn and viewing decks to enjoy outdoor living. Cul-de-sac location on a single loaded street just a short walk to the community pool, hiking and nature trails.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 29546 Sedgewick Circle have any available units?
29546 Sedgewick Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Niguel, CA.
How much is rent in Laguna Niguel, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laguna Niguel Rent Report.
What amenities does 29546 Sedgewick Circle have?
Some of 29546 Sedgewick Circle's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 29546 Sedgewick Circle currently offering any rent specials?
29546 Sedgewick Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 29546 Sedgewick Circle pet-friendly?
No, 29546 Sedgewick Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Niguel.
Does 29546 Sedgewick Circle offer parking?
Yes, 29546 Sedgewick Circle offers parking.
Does 29546 Sedgewick Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 29546 Sedgewick Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 29546 Sedgewick Circle have a pool?
Yes, 29546 Sedgewick Circle has a pool.
Does 29546 Sedgewick Circle have accessible units?
No, 29546 Sedgewick Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 29546 Sedgewick Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 29546 Sedgewick Circle has units with dishwashers.
