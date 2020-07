Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

Secluded on a wonderful cul-de-sac this beautiful home is hard to saw no to. This home features incredible views of the city form the expansive patio in the backyard. On the inside of the home there are lots of upgrades. such as with laminate flooring, an updated kitchen, recessed lighting, custom cabinetry in the bedrooms and newer outside fencing. If you are looking for a charming home look no further.