29462 Clipper Way

Amenities

on-site laundry garage microwave bathtub accessible refrigerator

Beautiful spacious home at the top of the street with 4 bedrooms plus a loft and 3 full baths. Cathedral ceilings, sweeping spiral staircase and stylish arched windows create an ambiance of grandeur. Featured highlights include an enormous master suite with two closets, dual sinks and separate soaking tub in the master, one bedroom/full bath downstairs, a chair lift on the stairs, inside separate laundry room and a private tranquil back yard. Located just a few homes away from the gem of the neighborhood, Clipper Cove Park.