All apartments in Laguna Niguel
Find more places like 29462 Clipper Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Laguna Niguel, CA
/
29462 Clipper Way
Last updated February 25 2020 at 1:45 AM

29462 Clipper Way

29462 Clipper Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Laguna Niguel
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

29462 Clipper Way, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677

Amenities

on-site laundry
garage
microwave
bathtub
accessible
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
bathtub
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautiful spacious home at the top of the street with 4 bedrooms plus a loft and 3 full baths. Cathedral ceilings, sweeping spiral staircase and stylish arched windows create an ambiance of grandeur. Featured highlights include an enormous master suite with two closets, dual sinks and separate soaking tub in the master, one bedroom/full bath downstairs, a chair lift on the stairs, inside separate laundry room and a private tranquil back yard. Located just a few homes away from the gem of the neighborhood, Clipper Cove Park.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 29462 Clipper Way have any available units?
29462 Clipper Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Niguel, CA.
How much is rent in Laguna Niguel, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laguna Niguel Rent Report.
What amenities does 29462 Clipper Way have?
Some of 29462 Clipper Way's amenities include on-site laundry, garage, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 29462 Clipper Way currently offering any rent specials?
29462 Clipper Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 29462 Clipper Way pet-friendly?
No, 29462 Clipper Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Niguel.
Does 29462 Clipper Way offer parking?
Yes, 29462 Clipper Way offers parking.
Does 29462 Clipper Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 29462 Clipper Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 29462 Clipper Way have a pool?
No, 29462 Clipper Way does not have a pool.
Does 29462 Clipper Way have accessible units?
Yes, 29462 Clipper Way has accessible units.
Does 29462 Clipper Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 29462 Clipper Way does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Find a Sublet
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Broadstone Cavora
26033 Cape Dr
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Windridge
24922 Hidden Hills Rd
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
BROADSTONE VILARA
26033 Getty Drive
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Skye at Laguna Niguel
28100 Cabot Rd
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Pointe Niguel
29781 Niguel Rd
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Apex Laguna Niguel
27960 Cabot Rd
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Blu Laguna Niguel Apartment Homes
27930 Cabot Road
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Seaside at Laguna Heights
31 Seaport
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677

Similar Pages

Laguna Niguel 1 BedroomsLaguna Niguel 2 Bedrooms
Laguna Niguel 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLaguna Niguel Pet Friendly Places
Laguna Niguel Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASan Diego, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Huntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CANewport Beach, CATemecula, CAChino, CAPomona, CA
La Habra, CAEncinitas, CABuena Park, CASan Clemente, CANorwalk, CABrea, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego